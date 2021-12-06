ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Use of cyclopentane in Commercial Freezers to Boost Demand for Cyclopentane During Forecast Period 2021-2031

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article250 Pages Cyclopentane Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Cyclopentane to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights...

Dockless Bike Sharing Market Outlook 2022: Big Things are Happening

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Dockless Bike Sharing Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Meituan Dianping, ofo, Hamilton Bike Share, DiDi Chuxing, Shanghai Jun Zheng Network etc.
BICYCLES
Silk Clothing Market Growth Scenario 2026 |Silk Body, East, Siksilk

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Silk Clothing Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Jagsaw, Silk Body, East, Siksilk, Baci Fasion, Go By Go & TexereSilk etc.
APPAREL
Aerospace 3D Printing Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026

According to the new research report, the "Aerospace 3D Printing Market by Offerings(Printers, Materials, Services, Software), Technology, Platform(Aircraft, UAVs, Spacecraft), Application(Prototyping, Tooling, Functional Parts), End Product, End User(OEM, MRO), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is estimated to be USD 1.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. The demand for aerospace 3D printing is projected to be driven by the low volume production of aircraft components in the aerospace industry, rising demand for lightweight components, the need to reduce the production time of components, and the requirement for cost-efficient and sustainable products. The requirement for rapid prototyping is expected to fuel the growth of the aerospace 3D printing market during the forecast period.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aerospace Robotics Market is Projected to Reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026

According to a research report "Aerospace Robotics Market Robot Type (Traditional Robots, Collaborative Robots), Component (Controllers, Arm Processor, Sensors, Drive, End Effectors), Payload, Application, Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Aerospace Robotics Market is estimated at USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2026. The aerospace robotics market is growing at a significant rate across the world, and a similar trend is expected to be observed during the forecast period. Increase in global aircraft demand and manufacturing, increasing use of robots for efficient aircraft production processes, growing use of robotics to handle aircraft orders backlog, increasing manual labor cost are fueling the growth of the aerospace robotics market.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Recruitment Marketing Platforms Market to Watch: Spotlight on SAP SuccessFactors, Zoho Recruit, Jobvite

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Recruitment Marketing Platforms Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Beamery, BreezyHR, Bullhorn, CEIPAL TalentHire, Hiretual, JobDiva, Jobvite, Lever, Paycor, Recruitee, Recruitics, SAP SuccessFactors, SmartRecruiters, Talemetry, Talentry, VONQ, Workable, Yello, Zoho Recruit etc.
MARKETS
Combined Heat and Power Market is Projected to Reach $35.2 billion by 2026 | Leading key players GE, Siemens Energy, Veolia, Wärtsilä, 2G Energy

According to the new market research report "Combined Heat and Power Market by Capacity (<10 MW, 10-150 MW, 151-300 MW, >300 MW), Prime Mover (Gas Turbine, Steam Turbine, Reciprocating Engine, Fuel Cell, Microturbine, and Others (Stirling Engine System and Combined Cycle)), Fuel(Coal, Natural Gas, Biogas/Biomass, Nuclear, Diesel, and Others (Biodiesel and Geothermal)), End User(Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, The CHP market size will grow to USD 35.2 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 26.6 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Combined heat and power (CHP) is an energy-efficient technology that generates electricity and captures the heat that would otherwise be wasted to provide useful thermal energy, such as steam or hot water. This steam or hot water, in turn, can be used for heating, cooling, and other domestic and industrial processes. The conventional method of producing usable heat and power separately has a typical combined efficiency of 45%, where CHP systems can operate at levels as high as 80%. CHP can be implemented for different types of prime movers, such as gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, fuel cells, and microturbines. CHP is also called cogeneration, and it can be used in an individual facility/building or a district energy/utility resource. The technology is typically employed at facilities where there is a need for electricity and thermal energy. It provides benefits such as a reduction in dependency on grid support due to on-site electricity generation, enhanced reliability, reduced costs of energy and initial setup, increased resiliency against power disruption, and reduction in harmful emissions. Critical electrical and thermal loads can be handled by CHP systems during grid power outages. Micro turbines are a type of combustion turbine that produces both heat and electricity on a relatively small scale.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Kidney Stone Retrieval Device Market 2021 Outlook - Post Covid-19 Scenario

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Kidney Stone Retrieval Device Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Kidney Stone Retrieval Device market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
Soft Robotics Market is set for a Potential Growth Worldwide: Excellent Technology Trends with Business Analysis

The Latest Released Soft Robotics market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Soft Robotics market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Soft Robotics market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Players Profiled in the ?Soft Robotics Market Study:, Soft Robotics Inc, Fanuc, RightHand Robotics, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Bionik Laboratories, ABB, KUKA, ReWalk Robotics, Cyberdyne & Yaskawa Electric.
MARKETS
Hand and Body Lotion Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "(COVID Version) Global Hand and Body Lotion Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Olay, Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Aveeno, Cetaphil, Clarins, Crabtree & Evelyn, Dermae, Hempz, Murad & Cavinkare etc.
DALLAS, TX
Biodegradable Plastic Bags Market is Going to Boom | BioBag, Novolex, EnviGreen, Plastiroll

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Players Profiled in the ?Biodegradable Plastic Bags Market Study:, BioBag, Novolex, EnviGreen, Plastiroll, Sahachit, Xtex Polythene, RKW Group, Abbey Polythene, Sarah Bio Plast, Bulldog Bag, Symphony Polymers, Jiangsu Torise biomaterials, JUNER Plastic packaging & Sahachit Watana Plastic Industry etc.
ENVIRONMENT
Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market to Reach $18.5 billion by 2026

The report "Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market by Agricultural Biologicals, Biocontrols, Bio fungicides, Bioinsecticides, Bio nematicides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers, Inoculants, Pheromones, Biological Seed Treatment - Global Forecast to 2026" The agricultural biologicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from an estimated value of USD 10.6 billion in 2021 to reach USD 18.5 billion by 2026 The market is driven by factors such as increased awareness towards organic food, growing concerns about the hazards of using chemicals, demand for high-value crops, and increase in awareness about residue levels in food, and favorable regulatory framework for the application of agricultural biologicals products are some of the key drivers for growth in agricultural biologicals market.
AGRICULTURE
Mental Health Software Market worth $4.9 billion by 2026 - Emerging Trends, Top Growing Segments and Future Industry Developments

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the mental health software market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.
MENTAL HEALTH
Companion Diagnostics Market Worth $6.8 Billion by 2025 - Trends, Top Growing Segments and Future Industry Developments

According to the new market research report "Companion Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Assay, Kit, Software & Service), Technology (PCR, NGS, ISH, IHC), Indication (Breast, Lung & Gastric Cancer, Neurological Disease), End-User (Pharma Companies, CRO), Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™,theCompanion Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2025 from USD 3.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.
INDUSTRY
Well Testing Services Market May Set Epic Growth Story with Schlumberger, Weatherford International, Halliburton

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Well Testing Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Schlumberger(US), Weatherford International(US), Halliburton(US), Rockwater Energy Solutions(US), Tetra Technologies(US), FMC Technologies(US), Helix Energy Solutions Group(US), Greene's Energy Group(US), Mineral Technologies(Australia), AGR Group(Norway), Expro Group(UK), MB Petroleum Services(Oman), All-State Well Testing Service(US), Jaguar Energy(US), Striclan(US), PTS Technologies(US), SGS(Switzerland), Oil States(US) etc.
INDUSTRY
Privacy Glass Product Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Saint-Gobain, Intelligent Glass, -i-ecam, Hamiliton Erskine

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Privacy Glass Product Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Privacy Glass Product market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Social Media Analytics Market projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 24.0%

According to a new market research report "Social Media Analytics Market with COVID- 19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Analytics Type, Application (Sales and Marketing Management, and Competitive Intelligence), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the social media analytics size is projected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2021 to 9.3 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.0% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the social media analytics are the rising number of social media user, increased focus on the market and competitive intelligence, rising need for social media measurement to enhance the customer experience.
BUSINESS
Infusion Pump Market worth $20.5 Billion by 2026 - Major Statistics & Growth Dynamics

According to the new market research report "Infusion Pump Market by Product [Accessories (Dedicated, Non-dedicated), Devices (Volumetric, Insulin, Syringe, Ambulatory)], Technology (Traditional, Specialty), Application (Cancer, Diabetes), & Setting (Hospital, Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is expected to reach USD 20.5 Billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 13.2 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.3%.
MARKETS
Pharmaceutical Excipients Market worth $10.6 billion by 2026 - Major Market Dynamics and Their Impact

According to the new market research report "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by Product (Organic Chemicals (Carbohydrates [Sugar (Dextrose)], Inorganic Chemicals), Functionality (Fillers, Diluents, Coating, Disintegrants), Formulation (Tablet, Capsule, Topical, Parenteral) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2026 from USD 7.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Core Banking Solution Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Temenos Group, Misys, Fiserv

Latest released the research study on Global Core Banking Solution Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Core Banking Solution Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Core Banking Solution The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are SAP SE (Germany),Infosys Limited (India),IBM Corporation (United States),HCL Technologies Limited (India),Tata Consultancy Services (India),Capgemini SE (France),Oracle Financial Services Software Limited (India),Temenos Group AG (Switzerland),Misys (United Kingdom),Fiserv, Inc. (United States),
MARKETS
Aircraft Door Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the aircraft door market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the aircraft door market is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2.8%. In this market, commercial aircraft is the largest segment by aircraft type, whereas passenger door is largest by door type. The introduction of automatic electric doors and increase in penetration of composites for light weight doors provides strategic growth path in this market.
DALLAS, TX

