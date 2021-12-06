ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How is Satellite Internet Providing a Thrust to High-Speed Internet - Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

Cover picture for the article250 Pages Satellite Internet Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors...

techacrobat.com

Amazon to Launch First Two Internet Satellites in 2022

Amazon has now decided to join the space scene. The e-commerce giant will use small rockets to launch satellite prototypes into orbit. Two of Amazon’s satellite prototypes will launch into space in the latter part of 2022. This will officially start the competition with SpaceX for supplying high-speed satellite internet service to customers in low earth orbit. Additionally, this effort will serve as a critical test of the design of these satellites to see how well they work before launching their constellation into space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Twice

Verizon And Amazon Team Up To Improve Rural Wireless Internet Access

Verizon and Amazon have teamed up in a bid to improve fixed wireless internet access in rural areas in the US. The plan is to use Amazon’s internet satellites to expand Verizon’s LTE and 5G service using Amazon’s Project Kuiper for “backhaul”. Sound confusing? Basically, it’s going to use satellites to fill in the gaps for coverage.
BUSINESS
CNET

How to manage your home internet plan's data cap and avoid overage fees

According to Deloitte's 14th edition of its digital media trends survey, the number of people who subscribe to a streaming media service ticked up in 2020 (imagine that). Add a 2020 Statista survey that found that the average American household has at least 10 connected devices. What does this mean? It says we're using more and more broadband data every month.
INTERNET
thedallasnews.net

Increasing Demand for Faster Internet Speed to Amplify Growth of Fiber Optic Amplifier Market: States Fact.MR

250 Pages Fiber Optic Amplifier Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. The first erbium-doped fiber amplifier was invented in the late 20th century, owing to continuous innovations in the telecommunication industry. Fiber optics, owing to the associated advantages, have witnessed significant traction since inception, especially in developed countries. With the increasing adoption of fiber optics, there has also been a corresponding increase in the adoption of fiber optic components such as fiber optic amplifiers, fiber optic cables, optical transmitters and optical receivers.
MARKETS
CNBC

Astranis signs deal to bring satellite internet to 3 million people in Peru by 2023

Astranis, a company with an alternative approach to providing internet access from satellites, announced a deal that would bring broadband to millions of people in Peru. The company's agreement, which it says is worth over $90 million, with Latin American service provider Grupo Andesat will see Astranis deploy one of its small form factor satellites specifically for Peru.
WORLD
Interesting Engineering

Indian Government Wants Starlink to Stop Selling Satellite Internet Without a License

India’s Department of Telecommunications has requested that Starlink stop selling satellite internet services in the country “with immediate effect” because it does not currently have the licenses to do so. The department also advised the public not to buy Starlink internet. "For rendering satellite-based services in India, requisite license(s) from...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Lyca Mobile rolls out 5G to UK customers

Customers of mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Lyca Mobile can now access 5G if they have a compatible Android handset. 5G is included in all data plans by default, so subscribers won’t need to make any changes if they want to benefit from faster speeds and greater reliability. Lyca Mobile uses O2’s network to deliver its services to customers.
CELL PHONES
agrinews-pubs.com

The future of American farming demands high-speed internet solutions

ST. LOUIS — A new report, funded by the United Soybean Board and conducted by the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society, revealed that providing U.S. farmers and ranchers access to fast, affordable and reliable broadband will increase sustainability. It will also allow more reliable and efficient food production for a growing population and strengthen America’s rural communities.
AGRICULTURE
geekwire.com

Kymeta and OneWeb move ahead with flat panel terminal for satellite internet service

Kymeta Corp., the antenna venture backed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has signed onto a joint development agreement with OneWeb to develop a flat-panel user terminal for OneWeb’s global satellite internet network. The plan calls for modifying Kymeta’s u8 antenna system for fixed-terminal applications on land, with an eye toward...
TECHNOLOGY
KTEN.com

Your Guide to Choosing an Internet Provider: Compare and Save!

Originally Posted On: https://businessinternetnow.com/your-guide-to-choosing-an-internet-provider-compare-and-save/. Internet service is often taken for granted. However, it can play a huge role in your business. The internet is the way that people communicate and find information these days, so if you’re not connected to it, then you’re missing out on what’s happening around the world as well as with potential clients and customers. Whether you need broadband or fiber we have reviews of different providers and plans available online to help you decide which plan best fits your needs.
INTERNET
Axios

63% of the world now uses the internet: UN report

The percentage of the global population using the internet surged from 54% to 63% between 2019 and 2021, with hundreds of millions of people logging on for the first time during the pandemic, according to the UN's International Telecommunication Union. Breaking it down: Perhaps unsurprisingly, there's a big divide globally...
INTERNET
velillum.com

Internet Service Providers in the United States

Since the internet became generally available in 1992, internet service providers (ISPs) have evolved. From dial-up to satellite internet, internet technology has transformed. We require the internet to perform plenty of our daily tasks. A stable internet connection is convenient and allows us to perform things more quickly, whether it...
INTERNET
WHSV

Lumos to expand high-speed internet through parts of the Valley

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The pandemic highlighted the need for high speed internet. With working from home and online learning a more prevalent part of daily life for many, broadband became a necessity, but it’s not something everyone had. The City of Waynesboro says more people in the Valley...
INTERNET
106.3 Cowboy Country

High Speed, Fiber-Optic Internet Coming To Cheyenne

We've all been there, you're working on something and all of a sudden your internet goes down. You call customer service and there is an outage from the other end of the country that's disrupting your service. It's frustrating. On top of that, you're stuck looking at the T-Rex game on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
Hackernoon

"Web3 will revolutionize how the world interacts with the Internet of Value"

Jack Tao: For me, Phemex is more than just another cryptocurrency derivatives exchange. I spent over a decade on Wall Street as a VP at Morgan Stanley, and if that taught me anything, it’s that the world of financial services as it stands today isn’t designed for retail investors. I encountered blockchain technology in its early days and even earned some Bitcoin from mining. However, despite the community’s philosophy of decentralization, transparency, and distributed control, I found few of these ideals implemented on mainstream exchanges. This is what led to Phemex’s inception.
INTERNET
thedallasnews.net

PDF Printers Software Market - A Comprehensive Study by Key Players: Adobe, Foxit, Soda PDF Printer

Global PDF Printers Software Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2021-2026). The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global PDF Printers Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Adobe, Nitro, Foxit, Soda PDF Printer, EXP Systems, Geek Software, Pdfforge, Acro Software, PDFelement, Tracker , Software995, Softland , Kofax, Bullzip, Fineprint & Broadgun Software.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Professional SMS and CPaaS Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Twilio, RingCentral, Infobip, Nexmo (Vonage)

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Professional SMS and CPaaS Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Twilio, RingCentral, Infobip, Sinch, Nexmo (Vonage), SAP Digital Interconnect, OpenMarket Inc., Telesign, MessageBird, Bandwidth, IMImobile, Avaya OneCloud, Route Mobile Limited, Kaleyra, Wavy, Zenvia, Vibes, Plivo, CM.com, Mitto, Genesys Telecommunications, Tyntec, ACL Mobile, Soprano Design, Silverstreet BV, Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (ALE), Clickatell, Pontaltech, TXTImpact, Unifonic etc.
INTERNET
thedallasnews.net

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market projected to reach $309.6 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 39.7%

According to a new market research report "Artificial Intelligence Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function (Law, Security), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global AI market size to grow from USD 58.3 billion in 2021 to USD 309.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 39.7% during the forecast period. Various factors such as growth of data-based AI and advancement in deep learning and need to achieve robotic autonomy to stay competitive in a global market are expected to drive the adoption of the AI solutions and services.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

North American Region Is Expected To Show High Market AttractiveneNorth American Region Is Expected To Show High Market Attractiveness Index & Most Lucrative Door Mats Marketss Index & Most Lucrative Door Mats Market

Major vendors in the door mats market are competing on the basis of durability, price, design innovations and the overall quality of raw materials used. In addition, vendors are concentrating on endorsing online retail as the most preferred distribution channel. Door Mats Market Key Players. The door mats market is...
MARKETS

