ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bill Proposed to Rename Post Offices for Guardsmen Killed in 2019

By Sarah Mueller
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Two years after three Minnesota National Guard members died in a crash, senators and representatives have proposed a bill to rename Minnesota post offices in their honor. On December 5th, 2019, Guardsmen...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
kxlp941.com

Minnesota U.S. Senators Proposing Legislation To Name Post Offices After Fallen Guard Members

(Washington, DC) — U.S. Senators from Minnesota are proposing legislation to rename three U.S. Post Offices in honor of fallen National Guard members. Warrant Officer Candidate Kort Plantenberg, Chief Warrant Officer Charles Nord, and Chief Warrant Officer James Rogers died in a helicopter crash two years ago south of St. Cloud. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith introduced the legislation recently to rename the post offices in the guardsmen’s hometowns of Avon, Perham, and Winstead. Companion legislation has been introduced in the House by Congressman Tom Emmer and Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach.
MINNESOTA STATE
perhamfocus.com

Lawmakers aim to rename Perham Post Office in honor of Charles Nord

Members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation have introduced legislation to rename three post offices after Minnesota National Guardsmen who died in a helicopter crash in 2019, including the Perham Post Office, which would be named in honor of Charles P. Nord. Nord, James A. Rogers Jr. and Kort M. Plantenberg were...
PERHAM, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
TheDailyBeast

Stop the Steal Organizer Ali Alexander Is Cooperating With Capitol Riot Committee

Ali Alexander, one of the key organizers behind the rallies promoting Donald Trump’s lies about election fraud, is cooperating with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He is slated to be deposed before the committee Thursday and has promised to hand over to lawmakers documents relating to the rallies he helped plan, including the gathering on Jan. 6 itself that preceded the storming of the Capitol building. He wrote in his opening statement to the committee, “Anyone who suggests I had anything to do with the unlawful activities on Jan. 6 is wrong. They’re either mistaken or lying… While I was actively trying to de-escalate events at the Capitol and end the violence and lawlessness, it’s important to note that certain people were nowhere to be found.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Staffer allowed into US Capitol complex with gun

A congressional staffer carrying a gun was allowed to move freely inside the US Capitol complex for several minutes on Thursday, even though an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint had picked up the weapon in his bag. The US Capitol Police issued a statement confirming that officers "spotted the image of a handgun in a bag on the X-ray screen" after the staffer had passed though security.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Emmer
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Tina Smith
Person
Michelle Fischbach
Land Line Media

Proposed federal bill targets staged collisions with trucks

Representatives from Louisiana and Texas have introduced legislation intended to discourage staged collisions and fraudulent insurance claims. Reps. Garret Graves (R-La.) and Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) have introduced the Highway Accident Fairness Act of 2021. Truckers are often the target of staged collisions which puts both civilian and truckers in serious...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota National Guard#Guardsmen#Army National Guard#Black Hawk#The U S Senate#The Avon Post Office#The Perham Post Office#The Winsted Post Office#Rogers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Washington Post

The damage done by Joe Manchin is likely to get much worse

Something important just happened in Washington, but it created little more than a passing media ripple. The House passed a far-reaching political reform package late Thursday, but because it’s simply assumed that Republicans will filibuster it, this is a second-tier story. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox....
CONGRESS & COURTS
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy