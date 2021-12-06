ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Omicron variant detected in Oneida County

By Carly Stone
Oneida Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtica, N.Y. — Officials confirmed Monday that two positive COVID cases in Oneida County are attributed to the Omicron variant. “Oneida County has confirmed with the New York State Health Department that we have two cases of COVID-19 that have tested positive for the Omicron variant. We...

www.oneidadispatch.com

