College Sports

2021 ACC Football Top 5 Plays Of The Championship Game

 1 day ago

The 2021 ACC Football Championship Game had all of the explosive plays that we...

Hickory Daily Record

No. 21 Wake Forest tops BC, will play for ACC title

BOSTON — No. 21 Wake Forest earned a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game, getting three passing touchdowns and one more on the ground from Sam Hartman to beat Boston College 41-10 on Saturday. The Demon Deacons (10-2, 7-1 ACC) will attempt to claim their first league title...
Pittsburgh Public Safety Increases Patrols For Pitt ACC Championship Game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety is upping patrols for watch parties and celebrations when the Pitt Panthers take on Wake Forest in the ACC Championship game. While the game is in North Carolina, Public Safety said it expects large crowds Saturday, especially in Oakland and on the South Side.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Hokies top Terps in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Justyn Mutts hit a jumper and 1 of 2 free throws in the final 20 seconds and Virginia Tech held off Maryland 62-58 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday night. Virginia Tech (6-2), which led 31-29 at halftime on Hunter Cattoor's 3-pointer in the final...
2021 ACC Defensive Rookie Of The Year: Clemson DB Andrew Mukuba

Clemson defensive back Andrew Mukuba was named the 2021 ACC Defensive Rookie Of The Year. Mukuba became the first true freshman defensive back to start the season opener for Clemson, and he ended up starting 9 of 12 games for the Tigers.
Sports
Kenny Pickett Leads Pitt To An ACC Title

Kenny Pickett played an outstanding game and led the Pitt offense to a win over Wake Forest in the 2021 ACC Championship Game. Pickett was 20-31 for 253 yards and two touchdowns. He also rand the ball for a 58-yard touchdown.
Why Billy Napier Can Succeed at Florida

Florida hired Billy Napier to be their next head football coach. Matt Fortuna and Michael Felder discuss his coaching background and why he could have success with the Gators.
NCAA Tournament Projections As of December 2

The first bracket of any college basketball season is a challenge. The first NET rankings have not been released, power rankings and analytic sites vary greatly, and other metrics used to seed teams are inconsistent. But this season seems to be even tougher as rosters across the country have a...
ACC Video: Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh: 2021 ACC Championship Game Preview

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh: Two teams eyeing an ACC Championship clash for just the 2nd time ever on Saturday night in Charlotte. Pitt is seeking its first ACC Title while Wake is looking to hoist the trophy for the first time since 2006. Both teams are coming off impressive road wins as Pitt took down Syracuse at the Carrier Dome, and Wake Forest handled BC in Chestnut Hill. The Panthers and Demon Deacons feature explosive offenses led by dynamic quarterbacks and outstanding playmakers. Kenny Pickett was named ACC Offensive Player of the Year and Sam Hartman was named 2nd-Team All-ACC. You can expect ACC 1st-Teamers Jordan Addison and A.T. Perry to be featured throughout this one. The Pitt offense ranks 2nd in the country with 67 touchdowns while the Deacs' offense ranks 3rd in scoring at 42.9 points per game. Take a look inside the matchup and hear what Dave Clawson and Kenny Pickett have to say as they prepare their teams for the big game right here.
Wolken: Snubbed again, the Big 12, Pac-12, ACC desperately need College Football Playoff expansion

Last week, the commissioners of all 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences met in Dallas for one more attempt at agreement on key details of expanding the College Football Playoff as soon as 2024.  They left with some major issues still unresolved, which means the next negotiating opportunity won't come before January. If you take their words at face value, the back-and-forth going on since this summer has left precious little time to do this before the current...
