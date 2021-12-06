2021 ACC Football Top 5 Plays Of The Championship Game

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh: Two teams eyeing an ACC Championship clash for just the 2nd time ever on Saturday night in Charlotte. Pitt is seeking its first ACC Title while Wake is looking to hoist the trophy for the first time since 2006. Both teams are coming off impressive road wins as Pitt took down Syracuse at the Carrier Dome, and Wake Forest handled BC in Chestnut Hill. The Panthers and Demon Deacons feature explosive offenses led by dynamic quarterbacks and outstanding playmakers. Kenny Pickett was named ACC Offensive Player of the Year and Sam Hartman was named 2nd-Team All-ACC. You can expect ACC 1st-Teamers Jordan Addison and A.T. Perry to be featured throughout this one. The Pitt offense ranks 2nd in the country with 67 touchdowns while the Deacs' offense ranks 3rd in scoring at 42.9 points per game. Take a look inside the matchup and hear what Dave Clawson and Kenny Pickett have to say as they prepare their teams for the big game right here.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO