Environment

Monday, December 6th Evening Weather

KDRV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers will end later tonight with fog likely...

www.kdrv.com

KDRV

Tuesday, December 7th Evening Weather

Spotty to scattered snow showers expected later tonight into tomorrow with falling snow levels. Winds will be gusty up in the mountains and for the eastside.
localdvm.com

Light AM snow mixes with rain, wraps up this afternoon

Wednesday: Cloudy with light snow showers early, mixing in with some light rain into the afternoon. Winds: SSE 3-5 mph, High: 40 (37-44) Wednesday night: Clearing early, with clouds returning late. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, Low: 25 (22-29) Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: SSW 4-8 mph, High: 42 (38-45), Low:...
wagmtv.com

Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Tuesday evening, everyone. We quieted down throughout the day today... starting off with a few, lingering snow showers and stronger gusty winds from last night. The winds amped up over the past 24 hours, with a number of wind gust reports over 40 mph...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
News On 6

Warming Weather Soon

Pleasant weather arrives today with highs reaching the upper 50s and a few lower 60s as south winds gradually return ahead several short-waves that brings the next strong cold front into the state late Friday evening. The pressure gradient should tighten quickly this evening into overnight and wind speeds should respond into the 15 to 30 mph range as the first short wave emerges into the central plains. Gusty winds will remain Thursday and Friday with low-level moisture confined to the far southeastern quadrant of the state that may extend northward into far western Arkansas. As the next wave develops and interacts with the state, there will be a small window for a few showers, mostly across the far southern or eastern sections. The data is varied on the exact amount of moisture and instability, but we’ll keep a small window late Thursday evening into Friday even though most data keep activity east of the state. Gusty southwest winds are likely Friday with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll be near record highs again Friday depending upon the exact amount of cloud cover and the timing of the front. By Friday evening, the strong cold front sweeps into the region pushing the moisture out and bringing colder weather back to the state for a brief time. Locations across the I-35 corridor westward will have increased fire danger issues Friday as strong southwest winds and drier air advects into the region.
WFMJ.com

Snow wraps up early Wednesday followed by a bitter afternoon

It will be a very December-like start to the morning. Light snow showers and flurries will be possible heading out the door. Use caution on the roads; slick spots and variable conditions will be likely while traveling. Temperatures will start the day brisk in the 20s. Clouds will win out...
WDAM-TV

Warmer tomorrow with near record highs by Friday.

Skies will be cloudy for the rest of this evening as temperatures hold steady into the low 50s. Clouds will hang around overnight with lows falling into the low 50s. A few showers will move through overnight. Showers should come to an end after sunrise. Skies will be cloudy in the morning, but we’ll clear out around lunchtime. That will leave us mostly sunny for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
KETV.com

Cold start Wednesday, snow likely Friday

Cold start Wednesday with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Expect tons of sunshine throughout the day and highs in the mid 40s. Friday will likely bring the first snowfall of the season to the metro. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
WYTV.com

Watching for a little snow into Wednesday morning

Skies will be mainly cloudy tonight as we watch for a few snow showers and flurries. There is a lot of dry air this storm system is battling which will work against the snow but there is still a window overnight through early morning for some light snow. This will not produce highly impactful accumulation with a dusting to less than 1″ possible. However, that dusting may allow for a few slippery spots Wednesday morning. Temperatures will hover in the mid-20s all night so any snow that does fall would stick.
wgno.com

Bringing the heat Wednesday through your weekend!

Happy Tuesday! It has been a far less active weather day today across the WGNO viewing area than Monday was. Yesterday afternoon on radar, several tornado warnings popped up across Northshore parishes and Mississippi Counties. Now, most rain in our area has ended, leaving only clouds and a little fog around.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Storm System Could Bring Plowable Snow Friday To Southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A storm system churning over the Pacific Ocean is expected to hit Minnesota on Friday, likely bringing plowable snow to the southern part of the state, including the Twin Cities metro. Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that while data is still coming in about the system, chances are it’ll be a significant snowmaker, bringing some communities in southeastern Minnesota around 8 inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the area. Current models predict the storm will move into southern Minnesota Friday morning, with the heaviest bands of snow hitting the Interstate 35 corridor,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYT

Active weather week ahead

Very small amounts of rain early this morning with several cities picking up a couple hundredths of an inch of rain. Dry and cool conditions expected the rest of Tuesday through Wednesday. A better chance of rain and mountain snow will move over the area with a stronger storm system Thursday. A cool air mass is expected to linger into the weekend, then a potentially significant storm system could affect the area early next week.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

