Random fun fact! It's National Mousse Day!! Look, I don't know who comes up with these strange national holidays. I mean, November 30th also happens to be National Meth Awareness Day, National Mississippi Day, National Mason Jar Day and National Stay Home Because You're Well Day. Random, right? But, I am actually living for the fact that there's one day out of the year where we're supposed to celebrate our love for mousse. And I am going to do that by sharing a recipe for White Chocolate Mousse with Raspberry Sauce that's gonna make you want to slap your face with your own tongue.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO