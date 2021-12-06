ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

English Dub Review: The Vampire Dies in No Time “Assault! Mr. Fukuma”

By Caleb
bubbleblabber.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonaldo’s best-selling memoirs of his vampire hunting exploits became a smash hit, but that means that his publishing company is after a sequel. His scary axe-wielding editor Mr. Fukuma is coming to collect the manuscript, but there’s a problem: Ronaldo hasn’t even begun writing it. Later on, he and Draluc try...

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

Related
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Kageki Shojo!! “Kageki Shojo!!”

Sarasa takes the stage as Tybalt. Sugimoto struggles with a crisis of self-worth. The cast list for the Culture Festival performance is revealed…. The last episode did not disappoint. For anyone who’s actually auditioned for something, you could possibly relate to scenarios like this. From casting excuses like “the voice sounds too similar to another person we cast” to “her boobs weren’t perky enough”, which I’m sure is a disturbing truth in some industries in Hollywood. yet it’s something people take into consideration just now as well going forward. The results awaiting are nerve-wracking, but it’s not the end for the girls who missed out, there’s always room for improvement…
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Faraway Paladin “The Boy from the City of the Dead”

Will was born in the city of the dead, where he was raised by three undead. Although he was nurtured with love, Will questions his existence in this life-forbidding place where he is the only human alive. He discovers his three parents are secretly hiding something that may explain this mystery, and as if this weren’t puzzling enough, he has yet to discover that still more secrets lie within him.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vampire#Art Design#Dub#English
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Detective is Already Dead “In Time, You Will Recall this Day”

Alicia thinks she’s found the missing jewel. Except… it’s being sold in a store. Siesta, Kimi, and Alicia have dinner to discuss their next move. Siesta gets drunk and influences Kimi to do the same. They almost take things a step too far but Kimi holds his ground. Siesta wants to use a drug to erase Kimi’s mind but Alicia interrupts. The Fubuki he saw a while back was a fake, could this lead to a break in the case?
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Blade Runner – Black Lotus “The Doll Hunt”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Elle retrieves the data from the device she had with her, triggering her memories of being hunted by Bannister, Hooper, and Earl and Josephine Grant. She was part of a group of Replicants that were programmed to be incapable of harming humans, which their hunters used to their advantage, with Hooper even taunting her with a knife and killing another Replicant, Miu, in front of her. However, something allows Elle to turn off this function, allowing her to kill Hooper and escape with his camera. In the present, Elle plots with Joseph to search for the remaining people who were hunting her. With Hooper and Bannister dead, that leaves only the Grants, with Earl being the chief of the LAPD. Officer Davis brings up a sketch of Elle’s tattoo and tells Earl what she’s found, but Earl dismisses it, telling her that there are no more Replicants to find. In reality, he’s actually planning to take care of this himself.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Sakugan “BRAINS & HEARTS”

Memempu finally reaches the Labyrinth and wants to take the shortest route to their goal, but Gagumber continues to shoot down her suggestions. Their bickering only stops when a kaiju attack leaves them separated. Our Take:. I don’t really know how to rate this episode. It wasn’t good but wasn’t...
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon “The Girl Named Rion”

Trapped within Mount Musubi, Rion’s soul longs for peace. Rion asks Setsuna to sever the thread of fate that connects her to her father, Kirinmaru. I’ve only known Rion for an episode and a half but if anything happened to her I would kill everyone in this room. Seriously, though what a sweet cinnamon roll she is. Why is it the ones with the super shitty parents are often the sweetest? She helps Towa, and everyone and wants to help destroy her father. She’s been basically just existing for 600 years and still has such a bright outlook. I hope I can be like her.
COMICS
zeldauniverse.net

Skyward Sword: English Dub — Celebrating 10 years in the skies with a fan dub & music cover tribute

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword turned 10 years old on November 18 (UK release date) and on November 20 (NA release date). To celebrate the game’s 10th anniversary, we at Zelda Universe put together a tribute project, hosted on the Zelda Universe YouTube channel. Skyward Sword: English Dub – 10th Anniversary Tribute presents a full story presentation with full voice acting as well as new music covers produced by the ZU Music Team.
VIDEO GAMES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Shikizakura: “Black Team / Sister”

Overview: Kakeru (Bryson Baugus), Oka (Melissa Molano), Ryo (Jeremy Gee) and the gang decide to team up with the Black team to take down a dangerous new kind of Oni. Our Take: Further expanding the scope of the organization Oka and the gang belong to, a new elite squad of Oni hunters known as the Black team is introduced, which consists of Oka’s doting older sister, Benio, the strong but soft mannered Issa and the ladies man, Ukon. Despite each being an anime cliché, they are all a delight to watch interact with the team and there is a good balance between their light-hearted moments and their dominant positions as higher-ups as well as antagonists.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

Here’s When “Smiling Friends” Premieres On Adult Swim

Adult Swim will premiere the first season of Smiling Friends on January 9th, 2022 with three episodes slated to release on day one (that part may change, but looks likely), followed by a weekly premiere schedule after that which lines up with Zach Hadel’s recent Adult Swim Festival tease of “a few months” when prodded for a premiere date.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Squidbillies “Ol’ Hootie”

Overview (Spoilers Below) Dougal County is being terrorized by a huge fucking owl and it seems to prefer squids as potential game in which to feed it’s chicks. It doesn’t take long before both Rusty and Grannie are taken alive, but when Sheriff and Co. decide to permanently rid themselves of the menace, they gain an ally in the name of screenwriter Anastasia Evertree. Unfortunately, Ana proves to be a huge disappointment, but Danny and Sheriff use Early as bait to lure the Owl and follow it back to it’s nest where we’re able to save the squids. But, what happens when the Owl eggs hatch? Well, the rest of Dougal has to be put under a dome while Early opens up a tourist attraction.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Ranking of Kings “His First Journey”

Now that the king has passed on his kingdom to another, a member of the Kingdom Ranking Committee arrives. He will judge the ranking of Daida’s new kingdom, and the kingdom that ranks above the others is granted an item from the Divine Treasure vault. Meanwhile, Prince Bojji is off on his first quest along with Hokuro and Domas. It doesn’t get off to a great start, as Bojji has his bag stolen and then has his entire body stolen when he falls into a pit and spends a night dancing with a crazed hunter. There’s even an assassination attempt on the young lad—but he manages to make it through all these trials… until Domas takes matters into his own hands. He takes Bojji to see the so-called Gates of Hell and surprise, surprise, he pushes the young prince into the pit! Finally, Daida has a strange nightmare in which he realizes that he has to make a choice to take his father’s power back.
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

Funimation Announces English Dub Premiere For RUMBLE GARANNDOLL

Funimation has announced a December 6th premiere date for the English dubbed adaptation of RUMBLE GARANNDOLL. Twelve episodes are on the way from Lerche and is directed by Masaomi Andō and written by Makoto Uezu. Original character designs are provided by Akio Watanabe, while Keiko Kurosawa adapts the designs for animation. Larx Entertainment is producing the 3DCG animation, with Daisuke Katō serving as the CG director. Egg Firm is producing the series. The English dub cast and crew is as follows:
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Monkey King: Reborn

The monkey demon king, Sun Wukong, has made a grave error. Unable to control his own rage, the monkey sage has destroyed an ancient magical tree. Unfortunately, that very plant was withholding the ancestor of all demons. And now that the ancient beast is awake, the demon god will unite heaven, Earth, and the netherworld.
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Young Justice: Phantoms “Nomed Esir!”

Zatanna and her proteges encounter new allies…and an ancient foe. After a pretty impressive start last week, the latest story arc continues to get a lot more magical. And by that, I mean chaotic. We’ve seen how dangerous this new enemy and its golem can be, and with the arrival of Klarion, Zatanna and her allies would need more than magic to solve this situation. By the way, the episode’s title is “Rise Demon” spelled backward.
TV SERIES
Stamford Advocate

Anne Rice, ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Writer, Dies at 80

The author’s son Christopher revealed the news on Facebook and said that she would be interred in the family mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans in a private ceremony. More from Variety. 'Interview With the Vampire' AMC Series Casts Newcomer Kalyne Coleman (EXCLUSIVE) Born in New Orleans in...
CELEBRITIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Craig of the Creek “Locked Out Cold”

On the eve of a big holiday party, the Williams kids are locked out of the house. Naturally, this leads to a frantic search all over town for a spare key. It looks like Cartoon Network is also getting in on the holiday festivities this year. This week sees the channel releasing brand new holiday-themed episodes of different shows, some of which I haven’t watched very often. Today kicks off the cartoon shenanigans with another winter-themed scenario that Craig has to face.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy