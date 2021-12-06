English Dub Review: The Vampire Dies in No Time “Assault! Mr. Fukuma”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Elle retrieves the data from the device she had with her, triggering her memories of being hunted by Bannister, Hooper, and Earl and Josephine Grant. She was part of a group of Replicants that were programmed to be incapable of harming humans, which their hunters used to their advantage, with Hooper even taunting her with a knife and killing another Replicant, Miu, in front of her. However, something allows Elle to turn off this function, allowing her to kill Hooper and escape with his camera. In the present, Elle plots with Joseph to search for the remaining people who were hunting her. With Hooper and Bannister dead, that leaves only the Grants, with Earl being the chief of the LAPD. Officer Davis brings up a sketch of Elle’s tattoo and tells Earl what she’s found, but Earl dismisses it, telling her that there are no more Replicants to find. In reality, he’s actually planning to take care of this himself.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO