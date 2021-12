Proposed changes to how players earn gear, and how effective it is, in Amazon's MMORPG New World has its players up in arms. As revealed in the game's latest public test realm build and detailed in an official blog post from Amazon, New World's upcoming December patch will bring some major changes to the game, including changes to endgame content and the game's current High Watermark system. Watermark will become a new system called Expertise, and while it will largely function the same as it once did, with players having to earn progressively better items with higher gear score through participating in endgame activities, there is one major change that is causing a whole lot of controversy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO