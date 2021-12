Marvel Avengers players get their first taste of high-level end game content today, with the release of the new Klaw Raid: Discordant Sound. The raid is part of an update that introduces a Power Level increase to 175, which includes the ability to upgrade gear with a Power Level of 100+, or any gear with an epic rarity or higher. Gear upgrading has also been changed to streamline it, making it so that players only need Fragments, upgrade modules, and an unwanted higher-level piece of gear to get it done.

