This past Sunday morning, I woke and found myself spraying my new Off-White x Air Jordan 2 Low OG sneakers with repellent. It was the second coat, because though they are designed to look worn, I’ll be damned if they get soiled with actual dirt. The sneakers retailed for $250, but since landing coveted shoes at retail happens for me about the first of every Nevurary, I was forced to cop from a resaler for more than triple the price. ($750-plus, if you’re keeping track.) The main reason for the outlandish price? As much as it was MJ, it was the fact that they were an Off-White collaboration.

