Presidential Election

WVU Faculty Senate Votes Down Resolution to Oust President Gee, Provost

By West Virginia Public Broadcasting
wvpublic.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia University’s Faculty Senate voted 20 to 103 to kill a resolution Monday that would have found “no confidence” in President Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed. The resolution, which was amended during Monday’s meeting to remove COVID-19 vaccine-related concerns, claimed that Gee and Reed have not been...

www.wvpublic.org

