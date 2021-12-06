WVU Faculty Senate Votes Down Resolution to Oust President Gee, Provost

Regarding SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras’ recent turmoil over exposed emails, the SUNY University Faculty Senate issued the following statement tonight:. The SUNY University Faculty Senate (UFS) condemns workplace harassment. We expect our leaders to honor this principle and to be allies to those who are experiencing harassment in any form. Text messages released as part of the investigation into former Governor Cuomo indicate that our current Chancellor did not live up to these values while a member of the Cuomo administration. Not only did he not push back against the toxic work environment that we now know characterized that administration, he also contributed to its polarized, ‘take no prisoners’ culture. This behavior was, and is, unacceptable. And it raises serious questions about workplace culture under his leadership of the Rockefeller Institute of Government, Empire State College, and now at SUNY System Administration.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO