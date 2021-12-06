ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters are Safe and Increase Immunity

Cover picture for the article(Precision Vaccinations) — The Lancet recently published a study that found six different COVID-19 boosters were safe and provoked strong immune responses in people who have previously received a two-dose primary vaccination course. The COV-BOOST study looked at safety, immune response (immunogenicity), and side-effects (reactogenicity) of vaccines when used...

Delaying 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose produces stronger immune response

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Still waiting to receive your second dose of the coronavirus vaccine? You might want to actually hold off even longer. Researchers from the University of British Columbia report that it may be beneficial to delay getting the second mRNA COVID-19 dose by another week or two. Study authors conclude a longer interval between doses leads to a stronger immune response.
COVID-19 Delta Variant Able to Evade Vaccine-Induced Immunity

The emergence of novel COVID-19 variants such as the Delta variant, currently dominant in the UK, may reduce the efficacy of vaccines developed using the original virus. A study published this week in PLOS Pathogens , by researchers at the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, found that the Delta variant reduced antibody immune response in serum samples from vaccinated volunteers.
Boosters Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody and T-cell Responses

(Precision Vaccinations) — New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson (J&J) announced on December 5, 2021, preliminary results from an independent, non-peer-reviewedstudy, including a subset of participants from the Janssen-sponsored COV2008 study, which showed that a booster dose of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S), administered at six months after a two-dose primary regimen of the Comirnaty (BNT162b2) vaccine, increased both antibody and T-cell responses.
J&J Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Found Safe and Effective

(Precision Vaccinations) — The World Health Organization (WHO) publishedUpdated #9 on December 9, 2021, regarding the Johnson & Johnson Jannsen COVID-19 Vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S), which reported good news. The Janssen Ad26.COV2.S vaccine against COVID-19 is a recombinant, replication-incompetent adenovirus serotype 26 (Ad26) vector encoding a full-length and stabilized SARS-CoV-2 spike...
Mayo Clinic expert explains why getting the COVID-19 vaccine is more important than ever

Vaccine drugmaker Pfizer says its studies show three doses of its COVID-19 vaccine neutralized the omicron variant while two doses reduced severity. "These are studies where they try to look at how much antibody does it take to neutralize the virus in a test tube," says Dr. John O'Horo, an infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic. "What they found in these studies is that you need a significantly higher titer, or concentration of antibodies, to neutralize omicron compared to delta or the previous variants. However, what they also found is that it will still neutralize at these higher titers."
The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
Covid-19: Army to help with booster rollout and will Christmas parties be safe?

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. With a pledge to offer every eligible adult in England a Covid booster jab by the end of January, NHS England will be issuing guidance about how this will be achieved to hospitals, pharmacists and GPs. The plan will see 400 military personnel on hand to help with the rollout. The major expansion in response to the new Omicron variant means hospital hubs will offer jabs to the public as well as NHS staff, and more pharmacies will administer doses.
U.K. Issues Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) Notice

(Precision Vaccinations) — The UK's Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, and Animal and Plant Health Agencyannounced on December 8, 2021, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in birds in Egland. There are currently 33 cases of avian influenza H5N1 in England. There was also 1...
Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
