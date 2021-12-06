ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany

5 tips to writing emails that will always get you a reply

Ted
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmails are just as fundamental these days as food and water in our lives, and they form a large part of our daily communications. Roughly 300 billion emails are sent around the world every day, according to Statista. On average, each of us who works in an office gets 121 emails...

blog.ed.ted.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcadia.edu

How to Write a Cover Letter | 10 Tips for Getting Noticed

How to Write a Cover Letter | 10 Tips for Getting Noticed was originally published on Idealist Careers. The. Dreaded. Cover. Letter. We all hope to find ways to stand out during our job search, and how best to convey “I’m perfect for this job!” to prospective employers. We also know that taking the time to write something meaningful can result in hours of procrastination and getting lost down internet rabbit holes.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

How To Get Someone Who’s Never Met You To Reply Positively To Your Cold Outreach

Here are actionable tips and an email template to use to improve your chances of having the person you want to meet answer you positively. You have your sights set on getting in touch with this person. You are certain that even a short conversation will unlock a world of potential and possibilities for you both. But either you’ve refrained from reaching out because you’ve already decided they won’t answer, or you’ve tried and struck out, getting no reply.
SOCIETY
@growwithco

Email Marketing Tips

Actionable advice on capturing subscribers, attention and loyalty through more meaningful messaging. Email is ubiquitous. It’s the one marketing tool that spans the globe, is relatively low in cost, is powered by automation, offers customization and is measurable in terms of success. It also has the highest ROI of any other type of marketing. Ranking as the preferred method of brand communications across all demographic groups, email marketing is a no-brainer for businesses of all sizes. Crafting the right message requires skill, however. As these five business owners will attest, it requires a thoughtful, nuanced approach that is informative and engaging. Here, they share their advice for making emails matter to those that matter most: your customers.
MARKETING
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ping, read, reply, repeat: how to break bad email habits at work

It is an impressive feat that work email has managed to reign supreme as the most prolific and favoured communication tool in today's digital working world, despite the emergence of arguably more functional alternatives like Slack, Yammer and MS Teams. Yet it may not be through active choice that email...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Carnegie
The Next Web

6 expert tips to get the salary you want

This article was originally published on Jobbio’s blog. Money is a universally taboo subject. That’s why negotiating a salary is tricky, not just for fresh job-hunters, but even for those with years of work experience. Finding the perfect middle ground between feeling short-changed and being unrealistic is crucial in obtaining the job offer you deserve.
HEALTH INSURANCE
Upworthy

Employee gets fired for taking 10 minutes to reply to emails, turns tables on company

Working at a toxic workplace can drain the life out of you. One person who worked in one such environment took to Reddit and shared how they turned the tables on the company that tried to fire them for taking 10 minutes to respond to an email. The company was sent scrambling as the employee pulled the rug from under the company after being fired from the job. "Gather round as I tell you the story of the time I got fired at the worst place I have ever worked," they wrote on Reddit.
ECONOMY
The American Genius

4 simple tips to ease friction with your boss while working from home

(OPINION / EDITORIAL) Find it challenging to get along with your boss while working from home? Here are a few things you can try to ease the tension. Most people probably feel like their relationship with their boss is fine. If you’re encountering friction with your boss for any reason, though, working from home will often exacerbate it – this is one instance where distance doesn’t necessarily make the heart grow fonder. Here are a few ways to remove some of that friction without adding to your boss’ overflowing plate:
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Iphone#Scouts#The Israeli Army#German
Augusta Free Press

How to write an essay introduction: Tips from experts

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. An essay should include an introduction and a conclusion. The value of the body is undeniable as it contains all the arguments by the author. The introduction is also of great significance. It gives the required explanations about the aspects for the body, while the conclusion summarizes everything mentioned in the paper.
EDUCATION
bigeasymagazine.com

Expert Custom Essay Writing Tips: Improve with Us!

Students willing to write essays should have plenty of passion and enthusiasm to compose excellent and unique papers. Well, it is only one of the aspects that may contribute to academic success. There are so many things to learn and take into account about essay writing that not everyone can handle. Consequently, students need to find first-rate custom essay writing tips to get the basis for their favorite thing to do. Our professional experts share detailed guidelines that could be of great use and importance to you. Though you can also decide to buy a custom essay from us here.
EDUCATION
makeuseof.com

How to Use Immersive Reader in Outlook to Read and Write Better Emails

Microsoft Outlook gives you a ton of customizable features so that you can read and write emails in a way that suits you best. One of these is the Immersive Reader. It works in both Outlook on the web and the desktop application, and it's ideal for people who want a bit more flexibility when writing emails.
SOFTWARE
itechpost.com

Why You Should Not Interact With Suspicious Emails

The reason more transparent email services have found their way onto the internet is the unprecedented worldwide demand for more anonymity, safety, and privacy online. It is the same reason why dedicated alternative messaging and browsing products have emerged. There are a lot of factors in play; such as the rise of cybercrime, public lack of trust towards Big Tech, and large-scale data gathering by Big Data without the consent of internet users. So, the reason is a general issue with privacy and security in mainstream services and products.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Country
Germany
psychologytoday.com

The Metaverse Will Not Save You

Facebook’s recent rebranding as Meta and its announcement about creating a "Metaverse" has sparked public interest, but it's nothing new. There will always be a difference between the feeling of being somewhere and knowing authentically that one is there. Recent interest in virtual reality and the Metaverse should be...
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately On Your iPhone, According To Privacy Experts

In your never-ending quest to keep your iPhone and other tech devices as secure as possible, you might make assumptions about the danger of certain apps, while overlooking the real dangers of others. Given how often we hear about privacy concerns with Facebook and Instagram (just two examples), it’s perfectly understandable why you might be more suspicious of social media apps. But they aren’t the only ones that are contributing to a less safe situation for you, according to privacy experts. Yousun Allen, CEO at Yosun UV Printer, spoke with SHEFinds.com about the one app you should delete immediately on your iPhone. And it’s probably not the one you think.
CELL PHONES
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy