POULTNEY — The Todd Montana era has begun for Poultney boys basketball and the focus is on constant improvement. “It’s about getting better every day,” Montana said. “I’m big on every day we need to take a step. If that step is to be able to dribble a basketball for the first time, great. If that step is to hit 40-footers, great. Whatever the next step is, is the one we’re focused on.”

POULTNEY, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO