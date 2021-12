It’s always good to know there are people who when all the odds are stacked against them haven’t thrown in the towel. However, it’s frustrating when those people are selling cars which probably aren’t worth anywhere near what they’re asking. That seems to be the case with this 1973 Dodge Challenger we ran across on eBay, but you can draw your own conclusion. Who knows, you might realize this is a diamond in the rough nobody is appreciating at the moment, scoring your dream car for a killer price.

