Robots will chase you underwater in Horizon Forbidden West

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Enemies in Horizon Forbidden West will be so aggressive that not even life under the sea will save you. Sorry, Sebastian the crab.

In a new developer diary on the Playstation Blog, Guerrilla Games went into detail about how intelligent adversaries are in Horizon Forbidden West compared to the first game. We already knew armor is far more stylish, so naturally, you foes need new crafty behaviors to rip through threads. Lead AI Programmer Arjen Beij went into detail on just how much more capable enemies are this go around.

“The AI in Horizon Zero Dawn already supported some dynamic terrain changes but we wanted to take this further by adding jumping and climbing as a systemic part of their behavior,” Beij said via the Playstation Blog. “As you are playing the game, the AI will be searching for opportunities to take shortcuts, where it previously was a cumbersome detour.”

Beij goes on to state that water is no longer a safe haven in Horizon Forbidden West. Claiming that most machines can chase after you into the water and can even dive beneath the surface. On the other hand, amphibious enemies can breach the water and follow you ashore. As if those giant robot crocodiles weren’t terrifying enough, eh?

Of course, that handy wrist-mounted grappling hook might be a trump card during dangerous scenarios. We’ll find out how useful it is when Horizon Forbidden West comes out early next year.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Related
wccftech.com

Sony’s Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 & PS4 Receives Australian Rating Ahead of February 2022 Release

Sony’s upcoming sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, for PS5 and PS4 has been rated in Australia. Yesterday we already reported that the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 for Sony’s consoles received an Australian rating, and now Guerrilla Games’ Horizon sequel has received a rating as well. The game has been rated “M” with moderate violence and mild violence, which is in line with the Australian age rating for its predecessor. With Forbidden West now also being rated, another delay of the title seems unlikely.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Horizon Forbidden West developer blog details combat, gear, and enemies

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla Games has shared a new PlayStation Blog post for Horizon Forbidden West, outlining combat and enemies found in the upcoming open-world adventure. In the post, community lead Bo de Vries details the ways in which combat has evolved from Horizon Zero Dawn, specifically seeking to...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Horizon Forbidden West Looking to Improve Combat Against Human Enemies

Guerrilla Games got a lot of things right with Horizon Zero Dawn, its first attempt at an open world action RPG after years of making shooters. One of its best aspects is its kinetic, technical combat against giant robot creatures. Fighting the metallic beasts is fun and challenging, but the same couldn't really be said when Aloy came up against human baddies. In sequel Horizon Forbidden West, the studio is aiming to make fighting humans more engaging.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Chase
mp1st.com

Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Combat Variety at TGA 2021

Guerrilla Games has debuted a gameplay trailer for Horizon Forbidden West, and this one manages to surprise thanks to its crafty editing showing off tons of new environments and enemies. Check out the gameplay trailer below. Besides the Horizon Forbidden West gameplay trailer, just in case you missed it, Guerrilla...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horizon Forbidden West#Robots#Guerrilla Games#The Playstation Blog#Ai#Glhf
dotesports.com

Among Us VR revealed at The Game Awards 2021

Among Us, one of the biggest indie titles in recent years, is taking a step onto a new platform, enabling players to partake in all of the crewmate and imposter shenanigans in first-person VR. At The Game Awards, a surprise trailer from Innersloth revealed that Among Us VR is currently...
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

‘The Matrix Awakens’: How the Unreal Engine 5 Tech Demo Celebrates the Reality-Bending Franchise

The reality-bending of “The Matrix” from 1999 has become more of a reality in 2021, with the advent of the metaverse and the merging of our digital and physical lives. Which makes way for the return of the groundbreaking franchise with director Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix Resurrections” (December 22), reuniting Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity. But, as a teaser, we have the December 10 launch of “The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience”: an interactive tech demo that reintroduces the boundary-pushing universe as a free download for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Fittingly, Reeves...
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

Gifts for Gamers: Gear, Merch, Memberships, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Have a gamer in your life you need to shop for? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Shopping for gamers can get complicated, especially if you don’t know what you’re looking for, or how to get started. Without specific requests, it’s not always easy to pick out the perfect gift. To help streamline your shopping experience, we’ve put together a gamer-centric gift guide with a...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This Classic 70-foot ‘Gentleman’s Yacht’ Is All High-Tech Beneath Its Wooden Skin

Spirit Yachts’ flagship P70 may look like an extra from The Great Gatsby, but this oh-so-elegant wooden motoryacht, with its gleaming mirror-varnished mahogany and classic flag-blue paint, is new from the keel up. The 71-footer was built by Britain’s Spirit Yachts for an experienced Norwegian owner who fell in love with the timeless lines of the company’s classic wooden sailboats, but wanted the style to translate to a powered yacht. If the Spirit name sounds familiar, this was the builder that has enthusiastically supplied yachts for Daniel “007” Craig to sail in those epic James Bond romps Casino Royale, and the newest,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
mp1st.com

Here’s the Complete The Game Awards 2021 Winners List

While this year’s The Game Awards might have already come and gone (you can watch the replay of the entire thing right here), it certainly lived up to the hype. Not only did we get a mountain of new announcements, but even the awards themselves were something to look forward to.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Alan Wake 2 Full Presentation | Game Awards 2021

Alan Wake 2 was revealed during the 2021 Game Awards. Remedy Entertainment's Sam Lake took the stage to elaborate on Alan Wake's return, and announce that it will be a full fledged survival horror game.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

‘Halo’ Trailer: See Master Chief in Action in Paramount Plus’ Video Game Adaptation

Paramount Plus released a trailer for its highly anticipated “Halo” TV show, based on the popular and long-running sci-fi Xbox video game series. The TV adaptation follows Pablo Schrieber as Master Chief, the lead protagonist in several of the “Halo” video games, who is a green helmeted super-soldier known as a Spartan. Natascha McElhone will play Dr. Catherine Halsey, the creator of the Spartans soldiers, and Jen Taylor will voice Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history who is potentially the key to the survival of the human race. Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, Kate Kennedy, Danny Sapani,...
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

‘It Takes Two’ wins game of the year, Activision Blizzard leaves with no wins, new ‘Elden Ring’ trailer details lore

The 2021 Game Awards are over. The ceremony, which celebrates the video game industry and serves as a promotional vehicle for upcoming game-related media, ended with “It Takes Two,” a two-player game about love and companionship, winning the game of the year award. “Forza Horizon 5” won the most awards of the night, taking home three: best audio design, best sports/racing game and innovation in accessibility.
VIDEO GAMES
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

