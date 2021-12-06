ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Most Disruptive MBA Startups: Glyphic Biotechnologies, Stanford GSB

By Jeff Schmitt
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrief Description of Solution: Glyphic Biotechnologies is a biotech startup developing a first-of-its-kind, next-generation single-molecule protein sequencer to fundamentally change the underlying engine of biomedical discovery. This platform will enable the development of novel therapeutics and diagnostics and, ultimately, a deeper understanding of human biology. Funding Dollars: Seed: $6.025...

2021 Most Disruptive MBA Startups: Joylet, Georgetown University (McDonough)

Founding Student Name(s): Allison Cavasino (MSB FX22) & Natalie Poston (MSB FT21) Brief Description of Solution: Joylet is a baby gear rental company that gives parents access to the best baby gear at a fraction of the price with flexible rental terms and without the hassle of long-term storage or disposal. Plus, it’s better for the planet because Joylet gear is loved by multiple families.
2021 Most Disruptive MBA Startups: Just Enough Wines, University of Michigan (Ross)

Brief Description of Solution: Premium, great-tasting wine in the convenience of a can. What led you to launch this venture? My co-founder and I both grew up in California where wine has always been a big part of our lives. Over the past several years, we’ve seen a lot of alcohol companies transition to cans (seltzers, cocktails, etc.) for many reasons such as being more portable, convenient, and sustainable. However, we failed to find a canned wine that held up to the quality of wine we wanted to drink, so we set out to create a premium canned wine that actually tastes good.
2021 Most Disruptive MBA Startups: SXD, Harvard Business School

Brief Description of Solution: SXD combines trade secret design method and computer graphics to turn leftover fabrics into zero waste clothing. These minimal zero waste designs consume less raw material, costs about 55% less to produce, and looks better. Recently, SXD was featured in Harper’s Bazaar Japan as a company Redefining the Fashion Ecosystem. It also became the first fashion design oriented startup to win numerous prizes, including the Grand Prize at the Harvard Business School New Venture Competition.
Meet the MBA Class of 2023: Ameya Deshmukh, Georgetown (McDonough)

“I’m a curious and ambitious problem-solver with a passion for technology.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I love to travel and explore different cultures. I have lived across 3 countries (India, UAE, USA) and traveled to 24 of the 48 contiguous US states as well as to 20 countries across 3 continents.
Meet the MBA Class of 2023: Rachel Solomon Nambi, Georgetown (McDonough)

“Comms professional-turned-product nerd who loves to create – be it writing, product development, or cooking.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I performed with an Atlanta-based dance company for five years in festivals, weddings, and nonprofit events – we even did a live TV performance once!. Undergraduate School and Major:...
Meet the MBA Class of 2023: Natalia Velasquez, Georgetown (McDonough)

“Family-oriented, travel-loving foodie with a passion for continuous learning and creative problem-solving.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: As a previous airline employee, I loved taking advantage of the flying benefits whenever I could. I would often try to squeeze as much sight-seeing into my vacations as possible and once visited 3 different countries in 4 days. I was running on zero sleep by the end, but it was one of my most memorable holidays to date!
Meet the MBA Class of 2023: Flora van Vredenburch, Georgetown (McDonough)

“I am 24 years old, ambitious and ready to make my mark.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I gained my Private Pilots License at 18 years old. Undergraduate School and Major: Newcastle University (UK), Business and Marketing. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: Food Buyer, Marks and Spencer’s (Supermarket in the...
Ben Stanford

Ben is based in West London, UK, and is a seasoned IT consultant, and technical program manager, who has worked with all scales of organization from early-stage technology startups to global enterprises; Ben was an Executive Director in Engineering at Goldman delivering large scale software development programs, and specialized in the assessment and implementation of SaaS vendor solutions. His career has given him a broad range of experience from Google-sponsored retail tech to media and fintech. Ben is also a passionate agile practitioner coaching teams to excel at delivery.
Startups to Watch

Houston is a city of innovators. With several initiatives in the city to prompt even more innovation underway, we're excited to unveil our inaugural group of Startups to Watch. Startups to Watch has been an annual feature for our legacy Inno markets for many years — an opportunity to reflect...
How To Prepare For The INSEAD Interview

The INSEAD MBA interview is a dynamic one. INSEAD draws upon a pool of selected alumni interviewers around the world to help evaluate applicants. Interviewers are given a lot of latitude, which means there’s a lot of variability in terms of format, style, and tempo. It makes it difficult to know what to expect.
Should I get an MBA online?

A master of business administration online can be a substantial but worthwhile investment. There are many factors to weigh when making your decision, such as part-time or full-time enrollment, tuition and fees, and flexible scheduling options. While considering enrollment in an online MBA program, weigh the pros and cons of...
This 8-Year-Old Wants To Go To Harvard Business School

For many ambitious young people, attending Harvard Business School is a long-held dream from an early age. But Aiden may very well be the youngest person ever to express his desire to attend HBS. He is just eight-year-old. In a written letter sent by snail mail to Harvard Business School,...
Meet the MBA Class of 2023: Emmanuel Omoegbele, Indiana University (Kelley)

“I consider myself to be resilient, charismatic, ambitious, and people-oriented. From changing my major from pre-physical therapy to accounting in my junior year of undergrad to meeting and building strong relationships with clients from different industries, these words truly define how I see myself.”. Hometown: Houston, Texas. Fun Fact About...
Meet Indiana Kelley’s MBA Class Of 2023

MBAs love big: big cities, big projects, big dreams. Still, many long for a personal touch — that extra moment invested or unexpected courtesy extended: those traditions that bind individuals together and communities who look out for each other. That spirit was exactly what Jake Frego was seeking three years ago. As an applicant, he told himself, “If a personal touch is evident while I am only a candidate, the school must devote that much more individualized attention and resources to its actual students!”
Meet the MBA Class of 2023: Daniel Hammerschlag, Indiana University (Kelley)

“Multifaceted, inquisitive and gregarious individual wishing to live authentically and to make a positive impact.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I am so passionate about learning the history, science and business of alcoholic beverages that I spent a year in Scotland getting my Master of Science in Distilling!. Undergraduate School and...
