During my first year, I was sitting in a macroeconomics class when I heard Frances Donald, Chief Economist at Manulife, talk about her regrets as a student. Given her success, it struck me to hear that the one thing she wished she had done was take a course on sustainable finance. Her reflection on how important this skillset is for incoming finance professionals emphasized the high degree of relevance for elements like ESG ratings within the industry.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO