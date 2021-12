Founding Student Name(s): Sebastian Rivas (CEO, Booth MBA 21’) Brief Description of Solution: We offer our customers a fully turnkey, ML-powered way of investing in short-term rental properties (i.e. Airbnb, VRBO, etc). We use our proprietary technology to find the properties that will yield the highest returns, help customers obtain financing, facilitate the purchase process, furnish the property, and then we manage the property; all that our customers have to do is sign the contract and deposit the funds. Our solution reduces the number of hours an investor needs to spend before owning the property from 200+ down to less than two, and throughout the life of the investment to virtually zero. No need to greet guests, coordinate cleanings, etc. – we take care of everything while our customers make passive income.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO