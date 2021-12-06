ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 5G Stocks that Investors Should Continue to Accumulate

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though growth stocks arse under pressure, 5G spending will continue to trend higher over the upcoming months. So, it could be wise to scoop up 5G stocks such as NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), and...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

4 Stocks Under $10 to Buy for a Market Bounce

Despite the inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints surrounding the globe, weak job growth reports and breakout of Omicron variant made the witness a pullback last Friday. However, falling jobless claims and energy prices could make the markets rebound soon. Thus, it could be wise to bet on low-priced stocks Wipro (NYSE:WIT), ICL Group (ICL), Information Services (III), and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) with immense growth potential now.Increasing concerns about inflation, supply chain constraints, a weak job figure for November, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy, and the emergence of highly transmissible omicron coronavirus variants resulted in a market sell-off last Friday.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stocks#5g#Investors#G Stocks#Nxpi#Qrvo#Rmbs#Omicron#Fivg#Report Ocean#Nxp Semiconductors N V#Rambus Inc
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) advanced 2.83% to $342.54 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.95% to 4,712.02 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.60% to 35,970.99. Microsoft Corp. closed $7.13 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Opinion: Meme stocks continue to tumble as retail investors digest so much news

Adam Aron may want to put down the popcorn, and Ryan Cohen might want to keep tweeting. closed down 6.9% on Friday, capping off a very rough week for the stock after reports that its memelord CEO sold another large tranche of his AMC shares and made the rare decision to disappoint his retail investor shareholders by publicly pouring cold water on a virally popular plan to protect the stock against short sellers.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

A dot-com style unwind of big tech stocks is coming on the heels of a Fed rate hike - and investors should sell now before the looming crash, Bank of America says

Investors should sell the rally in stocks ahead of upcoming Fed interest rate hikes, Bank of America said in a Friday note. BofA's Michael Hartnett expects the Fed to raise interest rates by 0.50% in March 2022, ahead of consensus. The bank also highlighted the striking similarity between the unwind...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Money Morning

3 Bitcoin Predictions Every Investor Should See

Bitcoin is and has been the undisputed "King of the Cryptocurrencies." It seems like when it can't go any higher, it continues to exceed expectations and price predictions. That's why we want our readers to see the latest Bitcoin predictions. From the plausible to the fantastical, Bitcoin is the sort of asset that can fulfil any prediction.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Is Palantir A Crypto Play? Why This Investor Says The Stock Should Be 'Significantly Higher'

Executives from six cryptocurrency companies appeared before the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday, as lawmakers spent hours trying to better understand how to approach crypto regulations. Regulation comes with security and one potential beneficiary of such could be Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR), according to Guy Adami, director of advisor advocacy...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Grading 7 Big 5G Stocks as 2022 Looms

Over the past several years, one of the biggest tech stories has been 5G. The next-gen cellular networks began to roll out in late 2018 amid a storm of hype. Smartphones rushed to incorporate 5G and carriers battled over who had the first and fastest 5G networks. The technology was promoted as being critical to autonomous car operation and touted as a possible replacement for broadband home internet service. There was a rush to invest in 5G stocks.
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Must-Own Software Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

Increasing concerns on high inflation, weak job growth reports, and surging COVID-19 cases have caused increased volatility in the markets in the past week. As investors seek ways to protect their portfolio from a potential correction, it is wise to bet on fundamentally-sound software stocks SS&C Technologies (SSNC), Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX), Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS), and Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK).Tech giants have reported impressive earnings growth in the last quarter, owing to surging demand for its products amid a continued hybrid working environment and rapid tech integration in virtually every industry. However, factors like high inflation, the rapid spread of the highly infectious omicron variant, weak job growth reports for November, and the Federal Reserve’s tightening monetary policy made the markets witness a sell-off last Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite losing 1.9%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Stressed About Market Volatility? Then Avoid These 4 High-Beta Stocks

Factors like high inflation, weak job growth reports, and surging COVID-19 cases have been fostering immense volatility in the markets of late, leading to concerns about a potential market correction in the near term. For investors seeking to hedge their portfolios against such market fluctuations, we think high-beta stocks MP Materials (MP), Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), Canaan (CAN), and Altus Midstream (ALTM) are best avoided now. Let’s discuss these names.Impressive third-quarter corporate earnings, declining jobless claims, and rising consumer spending drove the markets to fresh highs in October. However, increasing concerns about high inflation, weak job growth reports for November, supply chain constraints, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy, and the discovery of the new COVID-19 omicron variant caused the major stock indexes to pull back last week.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy