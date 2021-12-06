ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Synchrony vs. Ally: Which Consumer Financial Services Stock is a Better Buy?

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe consumer financial sector has been making an impressive comeback on rising financial transactions and increased discretionary spending. Synchrony (SYF) and Ally (ALLY) should benefit from the industry tailwinds. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) operates as a consumer...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

4 Stocks Under $10 to Buy for a Market Bounce

Despite the inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints surrounding the globe, weak job growth reports and breakout of Omicron variant made the witness a pullback last Friday. However, falling jobless claims and energy prices could make the markets rebound soon. Thus, it could be wise to bet on low-priced stocks Wipro (NYSE:WIT), ICL Group (ICL), Information Services (III), and Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) with immense growth potential now.Increasing concerns about inflation, supply chain constraints, a weak job figure for November, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy, and the emergence of highly transmissible omicron coronavirus variants resulted in a market sell-off last Friday.
STOCKS
investing.com

Pfizer vs. AstraZeneca: Which Drug Manufacturing Stock is a Better Buy?

The aging population in much of the world and continued innovations lead to increased demand for drug manufacturing companies. Pfizer (PFE) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) should benefit from this. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas. In addition, the company is involved in the contract manufacturing business. On the other hand, Cambridge-based AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Banking#Financial Services#Synchrony Financial#Ally Financial Inc#Research And Markets#Cagr#Syf
investing.com

Signet vs. Pandora: Which Jewelry Stock is a Better Buy?

Trong consumer demand, the introduction of new designs, and growing investor interest in jewelry stocks to hedge inflationary pressures should enable both Pandora (OTC:PANDY) and Signet (SIG) to benefit this festive season substantially. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Pandora A/S (PANDY) and Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) are two prominent retailers in the jewelry market. Based in Denmark, PANDY designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company provides silver and gold, artificial stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, diamonds, enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. It operates 2,690 concept stores, 4,402 other points of sale, and eSTOREs. On the other hand, Bermuda-based SIG engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 2,833 jewelry stores and kiosks.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

Point of no return? Crypto investment products could be key to mass adoption

That first ETF, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, quickly became one of the top ETFs of all time by trading volume on its debut, and soon after, several other Bitcoin futures ETFs were launched in the United States, providing investors with different investment options. Point of no return? Crypto investment...
STOCKS
investing.com

Advanced Micro Devices vs. Broadcom: Which Semiconductor Stock is a Better Buy?

Amid the ongoing rapid digitalization, the demand for semiconductors increases exponentially because of their need to run advanced electronic devices and electric vehicles. This, along with supply shortage, leads to rising prices of semiconductor chips. As a result, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) should benefit in the near term. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) designs, develops and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It operates through two segments, Semiconductor Solutions; and Infrastructure Software. On the other hand, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

DXC vs. DT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Computers - IT Services stocks are likely familiar with DXC Technology Company. (DXC) and Dynatrace (DT). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value...
STOCKS
investing.com

SoFi vs. Coinbase: Which Crypto Trading Platform Stock is a Better Buy?

Cryptocurrency trading volume has increased exponentially and investing in digital collectibles is going mainstream. Therefore, crypto trading platforms Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) and SoFi (SOFI) should benefit. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.San Francisco-based Coinbase Global , Inc. (COIN) provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. It offers the primary financial account in the crypto-economy for retail users and a marketplace with a liquidity pool for transactions in crypto assets for institutions. In comparison, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI), which is also San Francisco-based, is a finance company that operates an online platform that provides financial services. It offers student loan refinancing, private student loans, personal loans, auto loan refinance, home loans, mortgage loans, and investments.
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Technology Stocks To Buy Ahead Of The Holidays

This year has been a busy one for IPOs and the activity is staying strong right through the end of the year. Often times the best time to buy a newly IPOed stock is after the initial quiet period ends and that is no different from the three we have today.
STOCKS
investing.com

ARK's new Transparency ETF to begin trading on 8th December

Investing.com – Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest has announced that its new ARK Transparency ETF will begin trading on the CBOE BZX Exchange tomorrow. The ETF will trade with the ticker symbol CTRU. The Transparency ETF will be ARK’s third index exchange-traded fund as it seeks to provide investment results that...
STOCKS
investing.com

Nutrien vs. CF Industries: Which Agricultural Stock is a Better Buy?

Supply chain constraints and rising food and energy prices have driven the demand for fertilizers. With rising prices of fertilizers and crop nutrients, economies are taking active steps to reduce exports and focus on domestic needs. Therefore, Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) and CF Industries (CF) are expected to benefit from the robust market demand. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) and CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) are two prominent players in the global agricultural inputs industry. NTR is a Canada-based provider of crop inputs and services, operating through four segments — Retail Ag Solutions; Potash; Nitrogen; and Phosphate. It distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations. On the other hand, CF manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions reduction, and other industrial applications. The company primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy