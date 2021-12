Hello Team Northshore, We are fast closing out the month of November... I trust the Thanksgiving Day and Native American Heritage Day and weekend will provide a joyful respite to each of your busy lives. As I think about the coming days, I hope to have the opportunity to do some reading and reflecting. I might even reread some of my favorite ‘comfort books’ ;>) I really enjoyed Oprah's recent text, The Wisdom of Sundays which includes one of my favorite of her quotes; "When you acknowledge and are grateful for whatever you have, it allows more to be drawn to you and changes the way you experience life." I am so grateful for having the opportunity to serve you and this incredible community of students and families. Together, all things are possible...

