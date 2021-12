On Dec. 2, 2017, Charles Oliveira lost to Paul Felder via second-round TKO as the featured preliminary bout leading into the UFC 218 pay-per-view main card. It was the eighth loss — all coming in the UFC — of the Brazilian’s once-promising career. It wasn’t any more or less remarkable than the first seven defeats; Felder, at the time, was rising through the lightweight ranks himself. All of his defeats had come to highly respected competition, including past and former champions Frankie Edgar, Max Holloway and Anthony Pettis.

