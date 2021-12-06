ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

Five more COVID-19 deaths reported over weekend; 26 patients at Jameson

By Staff REPORTS
New Castle News
New Castle News
 2 days ago
Lawrence County reported five new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, state health officials said.

The county’s death total is now up to 305. There have been 11 deaths in December after 32 were reported in November and 20 in October.

There were also 117 confirmed and 14 probable cases reported Monday.

The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 13,041 cases (9,033 confirmed, 4,008 probable).

The Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.

From Nov. 24 to Nov. 30, there were fewer than five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (108 cumulative) and 54 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (860 cumulative).

In Lawrence County, 43,768 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 322 from Friday.

There have been 40,312 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 246 from Friday.

The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,705,246, which is 69.5 of all residents 18 and older.

So far, 7,314,737 residents have received one dose.

At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 26 COVID-19 patients, up eight from Friday.

The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.

There is one adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and none on a ventilator.

Comments / 2

