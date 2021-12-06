Billie Eilish Takes Exciting Step In Her Career With 'Male Fantasy' Video

Billie Eilish "loves tattoos" and has revealed a trio of tattoos after previously saying this time last year that fans would "never see" the one tattoo she had back then. The 19-year-old star sits down with Vanity Fair for their series "Same Interview" on October 18 each year, with this being her fifth time opening up to the publication. In the 2021 edition of the interview, that dropped onto YouTube on November 30, Billie opened up about having a change of heart in regards to revealing her ink. Feeling more content with herself, the singer who revealed in the interview that the person she was last year was "having an identity crisis" spoke about and showed off her tatts after being adamant that she would only get discreet pieces of body art, and that they would stay concealed.

