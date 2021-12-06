ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How wind chill aggravates the feeling of cold weather

By Allison Gutleber
nbc24.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio — As we head into the winter season, not only are we watching out for low temperatures, but windy conditions could lead to wind chill values being extremely low, ultimately...

nbc24.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

First winter storm of the season threatens late this week

Following a very quiet start to the winter season, things appear to look more active late this week. Winter Storm Watches have now been posted ahead of our first winter storm of the season. A strong winter storm system will move into the Midwest on Friday which will bring rain,...
ENVIRONMENT
cnyhomepage.com

Light snow Wednesday, looking ahead to unseasonable warmth

Wednesday’s storm will have a minimal impact on CNY. Occasional, light snow is possible with a dusting to an inch or two at most possible. A quick burst of lake effect snow will be possible Wednesday night before the pattern turns quieter for the end of the week. A brief...
ENVIRONMENT
WNEP-TV 16

How to safely heat and protect your home during cold weather months

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Cold temperatures have arrived and some Central Pennsylvanians aren't looking forward to the freezing weather. "It’s miserable, it snows, you can’t go anywhere," said one woman. For those staying in, Dustin Klien, an HVAC expert says it's best to give your home proper care....
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cloudy Overnight With Snow Flurries For Some

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low 20s and wind chills in the upper teens. A few areas of snow flurries will be possible. (Credit: CBS 2) Skies will be clearing and temperatures will be chilly on Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. Clouds return on Thursday with a chance for snow flurries in the morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the low 40s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Shower chances increase Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 50s on Friday. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances continue Friday night and linger into the first half of Saturday. Some light snow is possible Saturday morning. Highs this weekend will be in the low 40s. We’ll be overall much warmer by the middle of next week with highs in the 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few flurries. Low 23. WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies and chilly. High 35. THURSDAY: A slight chance for flurries in the morning, then mostly cloudy. High 43.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
NBCMontana

Freezing rain, snow to impact roads tomorrow

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region from 1 AM to 9 AM tomorrow. Mixed precipitation expected. Freezing rain with ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. Snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, valley wind gusts after 9 AM.
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Cold start Wednesday, snow likely Friday

Cold start Wednesday with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Expect tons of sunshine throughout the day and highs in the mid 40s. Friday will likely bring the first snowfall of the season to the metro. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

Snow wraps up early Wednesday followed by a bitter afternoon

It will be a very December-like start to the morning. Light snow showers and flurries will be possible heading out the door. Use caution on the roads; slick spots and variable conditions will be likely while traveling. Temperatures will start the day brisk in the 20s. Clouds will win out...
ENVIRONMENT
kxnet.com

Why do tires deflate in cold weather?

It’s happened to many of us. Once you start the engine, the “low tire pressure” light comes on. But have you ever noticed that it happens more in the winter?. As the temperature goes down, especially with arctic air, the pressure in the tire goes down. Roughly 1-2 PSI per 10-degree drop. PSI stands for pounds per square inch. As the temperature outside gets warmer, the more pressure you’ll have in your tires.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Chill#Temperature#Nbc 24
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Cloudy Overnight With Snow Flurries For Some

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low 20s and wind chills in the upper teens. A few areas of snow flurries will be possible. Jussie Smollett Trial: Prosecutors Argue 'We Have Proven This By Overwhelming Evidence'; Defense Calls Case 'A House Of Cards'
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Another Cold Day; Afternoon Sunshine Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be another cold day. Wednesday’s temperatures start in the 20s. Skies open for some sunshine by the afternoon with temperatures climbing to the 30s. It's cold…. but not AS cold in the 20s. Wind chills in the teens for this Wednesday morning. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/mae8QARR7E — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 8, 2021 Temperatures stay below average, but were headed above freezing for highs. There’s a better chance for rain heading into Friday as temps climb into the 50s.  
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Snowy weather forecast for West, impacting travel

A snowstorm is developing across the West bringing impressive snow totals from the Sierra Nevada into the Intermountain West and the Rockies. Over a foot of snow will fall across portions of Utah, Colorado and Wyoming. Difficult if not impossible travel will impact some of these areas where winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Near Record Heat Wednesday Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, there was patchy fog in spots. There will be near-record warmth in the afternoon as highs soar to the mid to upper 80. The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 86 degrees in Miami and the current record is 87 degrees set back in 2017. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine and mainly dry weather the next few days courtesy of high pressure in control. Highs will remain unseasonably warm for December in the low to mid-80s. (CBS4) A cold front moves in late Sunday and a few showers may develop Sunday night into Monday before we enjoy cooler, breezy weather early next week. Monday morning we’ll wake up with the upper 60s and highs will be in the low to mid-70s. Cooler by Tuesday morning with lows in the low 60s and highs will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: The Mountains Will Measure Snow In Feet, Denver Will Be Lucky To Get An Inch

DENVER (CBS4) – All of Colorado’s 27 larger ski areas will get snow in the coming days while Denver struggles to get the first accumulating snow of the season about 7 weeks later than normal. The storm will initially arrive Wednesday night with snow spreading across the mountains mainly west of the Continental Divide. The snow will then spread east across all mountain areas on Thursday followed by the heaviest snow arriving late Thursday into Friday. The snow will end in the high country by late Friday night so it will be a 48 hour storm. The highest snow totals in the state...
COLORADO STATE
FOX 43

How to safely heat and protect your home during cold weather months

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Cold temperatures have arrived and some Central Pennsylvanians aren't looking forward to the freezing weather. "It’s miserable, it snows, you can’t go anywhere," said one woman. For those staying in, Dustin Klien, an HVAC expert says it's best to give your home proper care. This includes insulating...
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Storm System Could Bring Plowable Snow Friday To Southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A storm system churning over the Pacific Ocean is expected to hit Minnesota on Friday, likely bringing plowable snow to the southern part of the state, including the Twin Cities metro. Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that while data is still coming in about the system, chances are it’ll be a significant snowmaker, bringing some communities in southeastern Minnesota around 8 inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the area. Current models predict the storm will move into southern Minnesota Friday morning, with the heaviest bands of snow hitting the Interstate 35 corridor,...
MINNESOTA STATE
1011now.com

Milder temperatures for Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be cold morning across Nebraska with a light a variable wind. Temperatures will be a bit warmer Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will be a mild day for southern and eastern Nebraska, cooler for northern parts of the state. Areas of rain and snow will develop across Nebraska late Thursday night through Friday evening.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cloudy & Chilly Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow covered the radar Wednesday morning, but most of the state saw nothing more than a few flurries. As we expected, dry air and temperatures above freezing kept flakes from even bringing north and west suburbs a light dusting. Far western Maryland was the exception, getting up to 2.5 inches in certain places. The rest of Wednesday will be cloudy and chilly, with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 40s. Skies will clear overnight as temperatures tumble into the upper 20s. NW winds will be between 5-10 MPH, with gusts up to 20 MPH. Thursday will be partly cloudy, with highs...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy