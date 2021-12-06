How wind chill aggravates the feeling of cold weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low 20s and wind chills in the upper teens. A few areas of snow flurries will be possible. (Credit: CBS 2) Skies will be clearing and temperatures will be chilly on Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. Clouds return on Thursday with a chance for snow flurries in the morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the low 40s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Shower chances increase Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 50s on Friday. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances continue Friday night and linger into the first half of Saturday. Some light snow is possible Saturday morning. Highs this weekend will be in the low 40s. We’ll be overall much warmer by the middle of next week with highs in the 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few flurries. Low 23. WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies and chilly. High 35. THURSDAY: A slight chance for flurries in the morning, then mostly cloudy. High 43.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO