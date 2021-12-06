How wind chill aggravates the feeling of cold weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow covered the radar Wednesday morning, but most of the state saw nothing more than a few flurries.
As we expected, dry air and temperatures above freezing kept flakes from even bringing north and west suburbs a light dusting.
Far western Maryland was the exception, getting up to 2.5 inches in certain places.
The rest of Wednesday will be cloudy and chilly, with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 40s.
Skies will clear overnight as temperatures tumble into the upper 20s.
NW winds will be between 5-10 MPH, with gusts up to 20 MPH.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, with highs...
