The Period Sound of ‘Passing’

Miami Beach, FL (December 2, 2021)—Mix engineer Tom Lord-Alge acquired a new Solid State Logic Origin analog console following a recent move to his new home in Miami Beach. When SSL asked Lord-Alge to demonstrate the Origin at the 2019 NAMM Show, he pulled the multi-tracks of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love.” “When I was recording that album in ’84 and ’85, we were working on an SSL 4000E console, so I thought it was appropriate to use the song ‘Higher Love’ as the origin of my own career,” he says. “I sat down at the console and forget it — it was immediately familiar. From that moment on, I talked about the console and joked about getting my own one day. Fast forward, and here we are today!”

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO