ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Period Sound of ‘Passing’

By Authors
mixonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Netflix film, Passing, director Rebecca Hall’s intimate, black-and-white portrait of friendship and identity, transports audiences back to New York City of the late 1920s, to a time of jazz clubs, Prohibition and racial segregation. In Passing, two childhood friends who reunite after a chance meeting in a...

www.mixonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
mixonline.com

Sound Mixer Captures Dialogue for Netflix Hit

São Paulo, Brazil (December 6, 2021)—Veteran sound mixer Leandro Lima handles all the dialogue for Sintonia, a Brazilian series that entered Netflix’s top 10 in Brazil and top 30 worldwide, using Lectrosonics SMQV Digital Hybrid Wireless transmitters and UCR411a receivers. Created by Brazilian filmmaker KondZilla, Sintonia is a young adult...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

‘White on White’ Review: The Camera Lens Is an Instrument of Violence in a Haunting Colonialist Reflection

Traveling photographer Pedro is a drawn, taciturn type, who prefers to let his camera do the talking. Whether he’s shooting a coy bride or a gang of white huntsmen posing with their Indigenous human kill, his mien is impassive, his brow furrowed, seeking composed perfection in the most rattling of images. “White on White” likewise conjures ravishing beauty from hellish historical ugliness, though it’s mindful throughout of the camera’s conspiratorial capacity for violence. As cold and quiet and witchily mesmerizing as a nighttime snowfall, Spanish-Chilean director Théo Court’s formidable second feature considers a devastating chapter of South America’s colonialist history through the eyes of someone at once a perpetrator and an observer — tacitly asking, at a certain point, what the difference even is.
PHOTOGRAPHY
mixonline.com

Insights In Sound – Jeff Greenberg, CEO, The Village (Episode 51)

Even well before purchasing and helping to resurrect one of the world’s most cherished recording studios, Jeff Greenberg has had an amazing career and a near-legendary impact on the music industry. We grab a few moments with the CEO of The Village.
MUSIC
Fast Company

Deconstructing the psychedelic sounds of ‘Dune’

The book series Dune is one of the most celebrated sci-fi epics of all time, full of technological motifs like shield belts, hovering gadgets, and space travel. But for director Denis Villeneuve, who released the latest film remake in 2021, “at the end of the day, Dune is a psychedelic journey.” It’s a drug-fueled exploration of the desert itself.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Cos#Prohibition#Passing#Covid#Mixer Paddy Hanlon#B6
mixonline.com

Sound Productions Makes the Cut for Fundraiser

Irving, TX (December 2, 2021)—Pro audio retailer Sound Productions has long provided backline rental sound equipment for the Gary Sinise Foundation’s annual Snowball Express, an event for the families of fallen military heroes that brings together more than 1,750 children and their surviving parent/guardian for a five-day retreat. The program doesn’t need gear this year, so Sound Productions opted to support the organization by raising more than $10,000 with a “Cut for a Cause” fundraiser that included seeing company CEO Joshua Curlett get shorn.
CHARITIES
mixonline.com

Tom Lord-Alge Revisits his Origins at New Studio

Miami Beach, FL (December 2, 2021)—Mix engineer Tom Lord-Alge acquired a new Solid State Logic Origin analog console following a recent move to his new home in Miami Beach. When SSL asked Lord-Alge to demonstrate the Origin at the 2019 NAMM Show, he pulled the multi-tracks of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love.” “When I was recording that album in ’84 and ’85, we were working on an SSL 4000E console, so I thought it was appropriate to use the song ‘Higher Love’ as the origin of my own career,” he says. “I sat down at the console and forget it — it was immediately familiar. From that moment on, I talked about the console and joked about getting my own one day. Fast forward, and here we are today!”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
mixonline.com

Neither Snow Nor Heat Stays Sound Recordist’s Task

Surrey, UK (December 2, 2021)—From recording winds in the freezing Romanian Carpathian Mountains to capturing the sounds of the Ethiopian desert in searing heat, sound recordist George Vlad has recorded it all. Under the name Mindful Audio, the Surrey-based 36-year-old specializes in exploring and recording the beauty of our planet’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
nctv17.com

Explore the Sound 2021

Explore The Sound 2021 showcased the talents of the North Central College‘s Chamber Singers, Concert Choir, Women’s Chorale, and special guest performers. The one-of-a-kind concert uses the Wentz Concert Hall stage in a way few other shows do, traveling and performing all over the hall as space and sound are explored.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
westmilfordmessenger.com

Sounds of the Season

West Milford High School Band Students will be providing seasonal entertainment and spreading joy and cheer instead of giving tags for donations at their annual “Tag Day” fund-raising event this Saturday, Dec. 4. The Highlander musicians will kick off this beloved community event at 10 a.m., by playing holiday tunes...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Seattle Times

A film brings to light a historical conversation deeply buried in American culture

Rebecca Hall’s feature directorial debut, “Passing,” now streaming on Netflix, strikes at the core of the divisive argument about race in mainstream American culture. Adapted from Harlem Renaissance author Nella Larsen’s work of the same name and set in 1920s New York City, the film’s examination of “passing” reaches deep into a buried racial history specific to America and vital to our understanding of race in today’s cultural moment.
MOVIES
uga.edu

Georgia Museum of Art to show 19th-century Russian prints

Two recent gifts to the Georgia Museum of Art have one common theme: life in mid-19th-century Russia. The next focused exhibition in the museum’s “In Dialogue” series, “In Dialogue: Views of Empire: Grand and Humble,” will display two print collections that create a conversation about what it meant to be a working-class citizen in Russia at that time.
MUSEUMS
TrendHunter.com

Rippling Sound Wave Turntables

The conceptual Ripple Turntable has been designed by Pelin Özbalcı as a fixture for the modern home that would provide audiophiles with a style-conscious way to enjoy their favorite LPs. The record player is entirely white in finish with a section for the vinyl disc itself as well as for...
ELECTRONICS
Fareeha Arshad

Developments In the Middle Ages: Carolingian minuscule, illustrations, spectacles, mechanical clocks

The medieval periodstretched from the collapse of the mighty Roman Empire in the fifth century to the age of discovery in the fifteenth century. Though science and technology were very underdeveloped in this period, some of the most significant findings that have eased our lives were made at this time. Although this period has given us inventions that are ingrained in our daily lives, we often fail to acknowledge the influence of this period. Let’s have a look at some of these innovations.
anothermag.com

How Lynn Hershman Leeson Became The Art World’s Most Prescient Pioneer

Lead ImageLynn Hershman Leeson. DiaryCourtesy the artist and C Hotwire productions llc. Among the rare early works by Lynn Hershman Leeson – now showing as part of group exhibition Code of Arms at London’s Gazelli Art House – is a small collage titled Looking Forward, from 1974. It shows a face in profile superimposed onto a backdrop of vertical lines, with the phrase “A Head Looking Forward” printed across the top half. As a metaphor for Hershman Leeson’s life and career, it couldn’t be more apt: with her pioneering, six-decade practise combining performance, film and biotechnologies, the artist has always been ahead of the times. A casual list of the now 80-year-old’s startlingly prescient works would have to include her disarmingly confessional videotapes, The Electronic Diaries; her “e-dream portal” AI chatbot, Agent Ruby; and of course, her years-long performance in the 1970s as alter ego Roberta Breitmore.
VISUAL ART
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

New discoveries in sound and literature

Have you been out lately and heard some inspiring music that made you select your Shazam app to find out who’s playing? That happened to me recently and I learned something new as a result. I discovered American jazz pianist Horace Parlan. The song that showed up on my phone...
methodmag.com

Giro Snow - Split Sound

Splitboarding is an amazing way to escape into wild places to ride lines and surf deep snow. This past winter Giro Snow worked with award-winning filmmaker and rider Zeppelin Zeerip to create a short film about splitboarding in Grand Teton National Park. No music, no slow motion; just the raw sounds of riding fast and loose with Zeppelin.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy