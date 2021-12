SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police have released body camera and other video taken of the November incident where an officer was shot at in south Sacramento. The incident happened on the morning of Nov. 28 along the 6200 block of Lemon Hill Avenue. Sacramento police say officers responded to investigate multiple reports of someone brandishing a gun in the area. One witness video captured the suspect on the street and pointing his gun at a car. Witnesses were able to direct officers to the apartment complex where the suspect – later identified as 19-year-old Jacob Armada – was last seen. At this point, officers saw...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO