MARSHALL, MN (Dakota News Now) -The volleyball program at SMSU has been incredible the last 18 years under head coach Terry Culhane. But it will look much different next year when the Mustangs take the floor. Terry has decided to retire. And he waited until the very end of the season to let all of us know for a reason. Terry Culhane, retiring SMSU Volleyball Coach says, “I talked to the team about it, they were the first to know. I tried to hold on to it as long as I could so it didn’t mess up our season much.”

MARSHALL, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO