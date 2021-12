(Paulding County, GA) Detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrest a Paulding County man for the murder of a missing Gwinnett County man. On December 7, 2021 Detectives with the Gwinnett County Police Department met with Paulding Detectives regarding a missing Gwinnett County man. Ronald Leonard Williams (B/M, 54 YOA) was reported missing on November 28, 2021, by his family in Gwinnett County. The investigation revealed that Williams’ phone and vehicle were last known to be in Paulding County which is what led Gwinnett Detectives to meet with Paulding Detectives.

PAULDING COUNTY, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO