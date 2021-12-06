ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ketchikan Daily News
 2 days ago

All incoming citizens and noncitizens should be tested for COVID-19 at points of U.S. entry. Starting today, President Joe Biden is requiring international travelers coming into the United States to test negative for the novel coronavirus within a day of departure air travel. Previously, vaccinated international air travelers could...

www.ketchikandailynews.com

POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Jan. 6 committee dealt two big blows

BREAKING — A federal judge today set a July 18 date for STEVE BANNON’s trial for contempt of Congress, Kyle Cheney reports. The date essentially splits the difference between the Justice Department’s request for April 15 and Bannon’s ask for Oct. 22. — What this means for the Jan. 6...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Biden angry over 'personal attacks' as banking watchdog pick withdraws

President Joe Biden blasted a series of blistering "inappropriate personal attacks" by Republicans targeting his pick to serve as a top banking regulator, as he accepted her withdrawal Tuesday from consideration for the job. Soviet-born Cornell University law professor Saule Omarova had been nominated as comptroller of the currency, a role overseeing two thirds of the US banking system -- or some 1,200 institutions with a combined $14 trillion in assets. She pulled herself from consideration after her nomination was derailed by several Republican senators falsely implying she was a communist, as well as legitimate cross-party concerns about her past pronouncements on banking reform. "As a strong advocate for consumers and a staunch defender of the safety and soundness of our financial system, Saule would have brought invaluable insight and perspective to our important work on behalf of the American people," Biden said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNBC

The latest sign of President Biden's inflation politics problem comes from Main Street

Small business confidence is back near an all-time low, according to the CNBC|Momentive Small Business Survey for Q4 2021. The small business demographic skews conservative and Republican respondent views of a Democratic president and economy are expected to be low, but independents are the primary reason for the decline, with support for President Biden slipping among these key swing voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

CDC to Toughen COVID-19 Testing for International Travelers

HealthDay News — As the world struggles with ways to stem the spread of the new omicron variant, the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that international travelers to the United States will soon have to provide a negative result from a COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of departure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden considering seven-day quarantine for all travellers to the US

The United States government is considering a seven-day self-quarantine for everyone entering the country amid the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.The Joe Biden administration is also preparing stricter testing requirements for all travellers, including returning Americans, three federal officials told The Washington Post.The mandatory self-quarantine would be in place even for those with full vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test. People found violating the requirements might be subjected to fines and penalties.The self quarantine-related measures are not in that draft but could be added later, an official said.At present, vaccinated travellers are required to test three days...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Biden tries to get Americans excited by his infrastructure success

A new website, a new presidential trip to the American heartland -- and still President Joe Biden is struggling to turn his successful bid to upgrade the United States' infrastructure into political capital. The latest effort is a new website, build.gov, which was launched Wednesday as an effort to engage with regular Americans and even just explain to them what's in the giant spending package.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WXIA 11 Alive

Not all vaccinated visitors can enter the U.S.

ATLANTA — New requirements for entering the United States highlight the need for international travelers to constantly keep track of rules that can change from day to day. Air travelers, including vaccinated U.S. citizens, now have to show proof of a negative COVID test taken within one day of departure. Visitors from several African nations are banned from entering the U.S., due to the spread of the Omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Democrats are realizing mandates and restrictions make for bad politics

The idea that COVID-19 restrictions and mandates were not only politically sustainable but popular was always asinine, and it seems Democrats are finally beginning to figure that out. Politico reported this week that a number of Democratic leaders are trying to put distance between themselves and the vaccine and mask...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gazette

U.S. judge blocks last remaining Biden admin COVID-19 vaccine rule

(Reuters) -A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the last of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses, saying the government exceeded its authority with a requirement that millions of employees of federal contractors be inoculated. The ruling was the latest setback for President Joe Biden, a Democrat, who announced...
CONGRESS & COURTS

