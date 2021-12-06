ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

James Cameron Says His Spider-Man Film Would’ve Been Gritty

By Ryden Scarnato
heroichollywood.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvatar director James Cameron recently provided more details on his scrapped Spider-Man film from the ’90s. Before Sam Raimi brought Spider-Man to life in 2002, James Cameron was trying to get a film about the wall-crawler off the ground. Some of Cameron’s ideas carried over into the Sam Raimi film, but...

heroichollywood.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Tom Holland reacts to reports of a new MCU Spider-Man trilogy

Don't Miss: 100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get right now In just a few short weeks, Spider-Man: No Way Home will finally arrive in theaters around the world. It was originally scheduled for July, but eventually landed on December 17th due to the pandemic. Well, tickets are now on sale, and Fandango reports that presales rival those of Avengers: Endgame. Scalpers are even trying to sell their tickets online for thousands of dollars. As excited as we all are for No Way Home, it’s no surprise that a new Spider-Man trilogy may already be in the works....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Peter Chernin
Person
Tony Revolori
Person
Martin Starr
Person
J.b. Smoove
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
James Cameron
Person
Jon Watts
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Jon Favreau
KFDM-TV

Producer says 'No Way Home' won't be Holland's last Spider-Man film

WASHINGTON (TND) — With weeks to go until the release of the third Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland, plans already appear to taking shape for the web-slinger’s further cinematic adventures. Holland and director Jon Watts have described “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” in theaters Dec. 17, as the conclusion of a...
MOVIES
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

A ranking of the live-action “Spider-Man” films

With “Spider-Man: No Way Home” coming out this December, it is the perfect time to look back at and rank the seven live-action, standalone “Spider-Man” films that have been released in the last 19 years. Spider-Man, also known as Peter Parker, is a fan-favorite Marvel character and has been portrayed by three different actors on the big screen.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home's epic runtime has been confirmed

Spider-Man: No Way Home's runtime has been revealed. According to the various outlets who now have tickets on sale, the upcoming movie clocks in at 148 minutes. As lengthy MCU entries go, this puts Tom Holland's multiverse-swinging flick in fourth position behind Avengers: Endgame, Eternals and Avengers: Infinity War. With...
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Spider-Man: Kirsten Dunst Would Play Mary Jane Again in the MCU

Many of Kirsten Dunst’s most famous roles have been getting remade in the last few years. And Dunst is now commenting on this trend in a new interview. There was Florence Pugh playing Amy March in the Greta Gerwig remake of Little Women (a role which earned Dunst raves), and there is the impending television redo on AMC of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, which will certainly include a new iteration of Claudia, Dunst’s star-making role in 1994. And then there’s Mary Jane Watson. The girl next door in Spider-Man.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Planet
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: James Gunn Reveals He Didn't Know Marvel Studios Didn't Own the Rights to Ego When He Wrote the Script

James Gunn is currently working on the long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is expected to go into production soon. This will mark Gunn's third movie with Marvel, but a lot has changed since the first Guardians hit theaters back in 2014. In 2019, Disney merged with 20th Century Studios, which meant Marvel won back the rights to many characters, most notably, the X-Men. Turns out, when Gunn was writing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, there was some miscommunication, and he used Ego (Kurt Russell) despite Marvel not having the rights.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Zendaya Is Worried What Would Happen If Tom Holland Threw Up In His Spider-Man Suit

Spider-Man: No Way Home is only two weeks away from hitting theaters, which means the movie's cast is currently doing some press. We've gotten to see a lot of great content featuring Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) and Zendaya (MJ), and their latest appearance on The Graham Norton Show was no exception. The duo was joined by Henry Cavill, who is best known to comic book movie fans for playing Superman in the DCEU. Holland spoke about wanting a zipper on his suit for easier bathroom access and asked if Cavill has one. This led to Zendaya expressing her fears about what would happen if Holland got sick while wearing the suit.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Avatar
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Reveals His Favorite Spider-Man Movies

With Spider-Man: No Way Home mere weeks away from hitting theaters, many folks are reminiscing about past Spider-Man movies. This is especially true considering the many connections the upcoming movie has to previous films. Earlier this month, the latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmed the current Spider-Man (Tom Holland) will be facing off with lots of former franchise villains. We know for sure that the new film will feature Alfred Molina in his role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. This has prompted many folks to take to the Internet to share their Spider-Man movie rankings, and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn joined in the on the fun.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Says His Spider-Man Suit Is The Same In No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally hitting theaters in two weeks, and Marvel fans are eager to find out what's in store for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) now that he's been outed as Spider-Man to the rest of the world. In honor of the upcoming movie, Holland and his co-star, Zendaya, have been doing a lot of press and their latest appearance on The Graham Norton Show was delightful. The duo was joined by Superman and The Witcher star, Henry Cavill, which sparked a great discussion about their superhero suits.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Tom Holland Clarifies His Comments About The Future Of Spider-Man

Tom Holland has clarified some of the comments he made regarding his future as Spider-Man and has an actor after No Way Home. Throughout the marketing of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland has continuously cast doubt on his future as the character. In one such interview he stated how he felt that if he was still playing the character past 30, something had gone horribly wrong. Now the actor has made it clear that these comments were misconstrued.
YOUTUBE
heroichollywood.com

Chris Hemsworth Discusses MCU Future After ‘Thor: Love And Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth says that the public’s enthusiasm for him as the MCU’s God of Thunder might be waining. Chris Hemsworth made his debut as the God of Thunder in 2011’s Thor. Since then, Hemsworth has appeared as the character over half a dozen times throughout various Marvel projects. Now, the star is set to return as a solo act in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, the first solo Marvel sub-franchise to hit four films. Hemsworth has portrayed the character for over a decade, but it looks like he might want to call it quits in the future if enthusiasm from the fans isn’t as strong.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: James Cameron Reflects On His Failed Movie And Why He Wanted Biological Web-Shooters

With Spider-Man: Far From Home right around the corner, interest in Marvel Comics' most iconic superhero is at an all-time high. Of course, the wall-crawler's big screen adventure began with 2002's Spider-Man courtesy of filmmaker Sam Raimi. An absolute classic, in many ways the movie set the stage for what would become known as the modern superhero blockbuster.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Shang-Chi’: Destin Daniel Cretton Returning For Sequel & Disney Plus Series

Destin Daniel Cretton has signed on to helm the sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and a new Marvel Studios series coming to Disney Plus. Deadline has revealed that Destin Daniel Cretton has partnered with Disney on an exclusive multi-year overall deal that includes Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. Under the agreement, Cretton is set to write and direct the sequel to the hit Simu Liu starrer Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The filmmaker is also working on a Marvel Studios series for Disney Plus.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy