My gosh, far-right duo Marjorie Taylor Greene and Steve Bannon’s friendship is impossible to look away from. When she hops onto his War Room podcast (part of Real America’s Voice), watch out. She’s a repeat guest, obviously, and he’s not afraid to side-eye her during particularly egregious MTG lies, but they still respect each other as being on the same team. Although she recently told Bannon that she didn’t want anything to do with politics, there’s no way Greene is quitting, even if she ends up turning over her whole salary in anti-masking fines.

POLITICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO