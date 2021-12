Santa came early for six players in Pittsburgh. Over the weekend, Rivers reported that a table of poker players hit the bad beat jackpot worth $431,648. The hit happened at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on Fri. Dec 3 when two players got all their chips in on a mega pot. Player 1 had Quad 7’s and lost to Player 2 who had a straight flush to the 8. Player 1 was the “loser” of the hand and scored a payday of $172,662 (before taxes).

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO