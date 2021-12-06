ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Monday QB: How Impressive is Tua Tagovailoa?

Cover picture for the articleOur 'NFL Monday QB' analysts discuss Tua...

Miami Herald

No change at No. 1, but a backup wins Week 11 title, and Tua soars in latest Herald NFL QB rankings

REAL MCCOY! CARDINALS’ BACKUP WINS WEEK 11 TITLE, BUCS’ BRADY HOLD ONTO NO. 1, FINS’ TAGOVAILOA LEAPS FIVE SPOTS IN MIAMI HERALD’S LATEST NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: It’s a rarity but a backup playing only because of the starter’s injury has won Week 11 honors in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings. That would be one Colt McCoy of the Cardinals, posting a big 53.40-point game in place of injured Kyler Murray. The Bucs’ Tom Brady grows his lead in maintaining the overall No. 1 spot. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa scored a 42.65-point game — fifth best for the week — to leap five big spots to 26th overall. This is the 24th year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 with Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a QB’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percent-based, allowing a player who misses half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of the season. The top 20 chart (plus Dolphins) through Week 11:
Denver Post

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa has overcome distractions to play some of his best football

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovialoa was getting spitballs fired his way by defensive tackle and team jokester Christian Wilkins as he stood at the podium for his weekly Wednesday press conference. Undeterred, Tagovailoa continued through his responses, as if the spitballs coming through a straw from the other side of...
newsradioklbj.com

QB Tua Tagovailoa leads Miami Dolphins past Carolina Panthers 33-10

QB Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins past the Carolina Panthers with a 33-10 victory on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Tagovailoa completed 27 of 31 passes for 230 passing yards and one touchdown to help extended the Dolphins’ win streak to four-consecutive games. Rookie linebacker Jaelan Phillips led the Dolphins defense with three sacks. Xavien Howard, Nik Needham and Jevon Holland each logged interceptions in the win.
AP

Tua is rolling for Miami, while Giants have backup at QB

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Take all the passers in NFL history who have attempted at least 75 throws in a month, and nobody was ever more accurate than Peyton Manning was for Indianapolis in December 2008. The No. 2 name on that list might be a surprise. Tua Tagovailoa...
ESPN

How Tua Tagovailoa's improvement has helped fuel Dolphins' win streak

MIAMI -- Tua Tagovailoa's pocket collapsed before any of his receivers' routes could fully develop. The Miami Dolphins quarterback executed a play-action fake against the New York Jets in Week 11, but quickly found Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers giving chase. It was a familiar sight for Tagovailoa; Miami's offensive line ranks dead last in the NFL in pass block win rate -- it's part of the reason the Dolphins have run play-action on a league-high 45% of plays since Week 10.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Orlovsky compares Tua Tagovailoa's potential to Drew Brees

Tua Tagovailoa hit his 16th game started last week when he and the Dolphins beat the Carolina Panthers 33-10 to win their fourth game in a row. With 16 starts under his belt, we have an actual sample size to discuss. In those games, Tagovailoa has completed 67% of his passes for 3,515 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 90.5 passer rating. Those numbers are nothing to thumb your nose at.
WPTV

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins hold off Giants, win 20-9

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa threw a pair of short touchdown passes and the Miami Dolphins extended their winning streak to five games by topping the New York Giants 20-9 on Sunday. Isaiah Ford and Mack Hollins had the scoring grabs for Miami (6-7). Jaylen Waddle had nine catches...
sportstalkline.com

Patrick Graham on Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa | New York Giants

Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham speaks to the media about Dolphins coach Brian Flores and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Subscribe to the Giants YT Channel: https://bit.ly/3dcF4jo. For More Giants NFL Action: https://bit.ly/3fyb8QO. #NYGiants #TogetherBlue #NFL #Giants. For more Giants action: https://www.giants.com/. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newyorkgiants/. Follow us on Instagram:...
The Ringer

Tua Tagovailoa Is the Best RPO Passer in the League—and That’s All

Do you know which quarterback leads the league in completion percentage since Week 6? It’s Tua Tagovailoa. Now, that doesn’t really matter too much. Completion percentage is a relatively meaningless statistic, and it’s far more informative to use completion percentage over expectation, a more dynamic stat that accounts for a variety of factors—target depth, tight windows—to help filter out which quarterbacks are boosting their numbers with easy completions. And the league leader in completion percentage over expectation for the past six weeks is …
247Sports

New York Giants' Xavier McKinney excited to face Tua Tagovailoa

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney will face former Alabama teammates Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle this week in Miami. Despite the bonds between those players, McKinney will not treat them like friends on Sunday. During his media availability before the Giants’ matchup against the Dolphins, McKinney was asked what...
Miami Herald

One change in Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa the numbers don’t show

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s numbers during the team’s five-game winning streak have been impressive and part of the reason the team has turned around a 1-7 start. But it was a trait that doesn’t show up on the postgame boxscore that stood out to center Michael Deiter when...
FanSided

Where Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa really ranks among AFC QBs

Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t get a lot of love from the mainstream media and it sure doesn’t seem to bother the Miami Dolphins young QB. When it comes to the NFL, everyone has an opinion on where teams and players rank and no one can typically agree on who or what team lands where. An All-Time team pits players from the 1950s against players from the 2000’s and I really don’t care what anyone says, Tom Brady is not better than Joe Montana or Dan Marino.
Boston Herald

Giants’ Logan Ryan says sorry for potshot at Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa

TUCSON, Ariz. — Logan Ryan apologized Thursday for his postgame jab at Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa following last Sunday’s 20-9 Giants loss in Miami. “I want to apologize to Tua,” Ryan said after practice. “I didn’t mean any disrespect.”. Ryan said he was only trying...
