NFL Monday QB: How Impressive is Tua Tagovailoa?

REAL MCCOY! CARDINALS’ BACKUP WINS WEEK 11 TITLE, BUCS’ BRADY HOLD ONTO NO. 1, FINS’ TAGOVAILOA LEAPS FIVE SPOTS IN MIAMI HERALD’S LATEST NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: It’s a rarity but a backup playing only because of the starter’s injury has won Week 11 honors in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings. That would be one Colt McCoy of the Cardinals, posting a big 53.40-point game in place of injured Kyler Murray. The Bucs’ Tom Brady grows his lead in maintaining the overall No. 1 spot. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa scored a 42.65-point game — fifth best for the week — to leap five big spots to 26th overall. This is the 24th year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 with Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a QB’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percent-based, allowing a player who misses half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of the season. The top 20 chart (plus Dolphins) through Week 11:

NFL ・ 16 DAYS AGO