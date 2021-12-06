ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers could get 3 injured Pro Bowl players back at practice this week ahead of Sunday night’s game vs. the Chicago Bears

By Tribune News Service
Pioneer Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says there’s a possibility three of his injured Pro Bowl players from last season could return to practice this week. The Packers have been playing without 2020 All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back). Alexander and...

Yardbarker

Three Injured Packers Stars ‘Potentially’ Could Practice This Week

Jaire Alexander, Za’Darius Smith and David Bakhtiari “potentially” could return to practice this week, coach Matt LaFleur said. “You know, certainly we hope so,” LaFleur said on Monday, with the team back from its bye week. “Those guys are doing everything in their power, but we’ll see where we’re at on Wednesday and you guys will get updated then.”
On3.com

Green Bay Packers announce inactive players vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Green Bay Packers will be a little bit shorthanded on Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Rams. Green Bay will have a couple of key contributors on the inactive list against the Rams. Prior to the matchup, the Packers have announced a final list of inactive players.
packerstalk.com

Game Preview: Week 12 Los Angels Rams at Green Bay Packers

A primetime late season matchup at Lambeau Field between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers headlines the NFLs week 12 matchups. Both teams are battling for the 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs, where only the top seed gets the bye in the playoffs. The Packers have their bye week next week, so Matt Lafleur and company will want to head into that on a positive note and in control of their own destiny in the road to the top seed in the playoffs. Our game preview gets you ready for this pivotal NFC matchup.
turfshowtimes.com

LA Rams vs Green Bay Packers: 2nd half game thread

This game could have gotten a lot worse, but the Rams have plenty of life with a 20-17 deficit against the Green Bay Packers at halftime. Action started with LA punting on their first drive, then Andrew Whitworth getting beaten badly on the next drive by Rashan Gary, resulting in a fumble for Matthew Stafford. The Packers took a quick 7-0 lead, then 10-0 after Sean McVay went for it on fourth-and-1 and failed to convert in his own territory.
fullpresscoverage.com

Week 14 Know the Foe: Packers vs Chicago Bears 2.0

Week 14 Know the Foe: Packers vs Chicago Bears 2.0. The Green Bay Packers sat idle in Week 13 with a much needed late-season bye. The players and coaches got some R&R along with accomplishing some self-scouting. Now heading into Week 14, the Packers are ready to fire the unit up and hit peak performance for a late-season run to the number 1 seed in the NFC.
ESPN

Chicago Bears' Justin Fields cleared, will start at QB vs. Green Bay Packers

Justin Fields will return to his starting role at quarterback for the Chicago Bears on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday. Fields has missed the Bears' past two games with an injury to his ribs, but Nagy said Wednesday that the rookie has been medically cleared.
Garden City Telegram

First look: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers odds and lines

The Chicago Bears (4-8) and Green Bay Packers (9-3) renew their longtime rivalry series with a Week 14 battle Sunday evening. The contest at Lambeau Field is slated to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bears vs. Packers odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
Pioneer Press

After 8 straight games as favorites, Ravens are slight underdogs in rematch vs. Browns

The Ravens are slight underdogs ahead of their rematch Sunday with the host Cleveland Browns, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks. The Ravens (8-4) have entered their past eight games as favorites, but after falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night and losing star cornerback Marlon Humphrey to a season-ending pectoral injury, it’s the Browns (6-6) who are favored by 2 ½ points in their Week 14 game.
Pioneer Press

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson primed to continue assault on record book

In each of his first two NFL seasons, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has launched an assault on the record book. That will continue Thursday night. Jefferson enters the game against Pittsburgh at U.S. Bank Stadium with 1,209 yards receiving this season. If he gets 41, he would join Randy Moss, who did it with Minnesota from 1998-99, and Odell Beckham Jr., who did it with the New York Giants from 2014-15, as the only NFL players with 1,250 yards in each of their first two seasons.
fox47.com

Rodgers takes to practice field ahead of Sunday's Packers-Bears matchup

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers, who has spent little time on the practice field in the past weeks as he recovers from a toe injury, practiced with his Packers teammates Friday ahead of the team’s game against the Chicago Bears Sunday night. “He was limited and took...
NFL

