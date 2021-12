Families in Paducah will have some opportunities to get in the holiday spirit this weekend, including celebrating the season at the Paducah Railroad Museum on Saturday. The museum is ringing in the holidays with a Polar Express Celebration, modeled after the Christmas train-themed children’s story by Chris Van Allsburg. The event will include arts and crafts opportunities, songs for kids to sing along to, readings of “The Polar Express” and photos with Santa.

