What happens when you put six climate and justice leaders in a room with their greatest mentor? Deep, inspiring conversations on what mentorship means, on the power of relationships, and on what it takes to sustain a passion for changing the world. For the second season of Fix’s Temperature Check podcast, we asked six climate and justice leaders to tell us their greatest mentors — the people whose influence and guidance have impacted what they do and why they do it. Then we invited the pairs to come together and discuss their relationship — to the work and to each other. [Learn more.]

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO