Local rescue team saves Husky from drowning in Presque Isle Bay

CENTEREACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The father of Gabby Petito is asking the public to help find a missing Long Island mother. Melissa Molinari, of Centereach, has been missing for more than two weeks. The 38-year-old mother of four was last seen leaving her home on Nov. 21. Police won’t say if the disappearance is suspicious. Meanwhile, the father of Gabby Petito posted the information to Twitter and asked his followers to help. #twitter, you are all amazing. Thank you for all you do to help. Please help find #MelissaMolinari. Last seen 11/21/2021 at 45 Lilly Ln Centereach, NY. Please help bring her home safe. #MissingPerson #TogetherWeCan #gabbypetito #everybithelps pic.twitter.com/pBuL7KjsMS — joseph petito (@josephpetito) December 5, 2021 His daughter disappeared over the summer and was later found dead. Since then, he’s promised to help families of missing people.

