Dmitry Zavgorodniy loaned to KHL’s HC Sochi

Zavgorodniy was a seventh-round selection of the Flames in the 2018 NHL Draft. He’s in the second year of his entry level contract. His 2020-21 season was a bit odd, split between the KHL’s SKA St. Petersburg and the AHL’s Stockton Heat. He barely played with SKA, as the club...
Defenseman Dmitry Orlov’s power-play goal with 2:55 remaining in the third period gave the Washington Capitals the lead en route to a 4-2 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon in Raleigh, N.C. Orlov’s goal came just seconds after Washington’s 5-on-3 advantage had expired, but the Capitals still had...
The Kirill Semyonov Era is over in Toronto. The Toronto Maple Leafs placed Semyonov on waivers for the purpose of a contract termination on Wednesday afternoon, ending his tenure with the team after just three NHL games and zero points. Semyonov, who was waiver exempt, was loaned back to the...
Sabres winger J.J. Peterka and Blackhawks winger Lukas Reichel were expected to anchor Germany’s entry into the upcoming World Juniors. However, neither player was on the preliminary camp roster that their federation announced yesterday. It’s not a matter of letting them stay in the minors a little longer before joining the team either as it was revealed that after consulting with both players, it was agreed that they will remain with their respective farm teams and not play in the tournament. Peterka is averaging more than a point per game with AHL Rochester this season while Reichel has a dozen points in 15 contests with Rockford. With both seemingly being on the cusp of a recall at some point, the decision has been made to not interrupt their progress even though it will make Germany’s attempt to stay in the top division that much harder.
Four teams from the Kodiak Hockey League spent Thanksgiving weekend in Anchorage competing in the 32nd Turkey Shootout. Two teams — 10U B and 12U A — captured tournament titles, while 18U B placed third and 14U B was fifth. 10U. In the championship game, a pair of third-period Tanner...
Let’s blame the Toronto Maple Leafs’ recent record on being exhausted. After winning 15 of their previous 17 games before a recent skid, the Maple Leafs have now lost three of their last four games. Not only that, starting goalie Jack Campbell is allowing more than a goal each game. That’s not the way it should be.
The Minnesota Wild's eight-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night but it didn't go out in a boring fashion. When Los Angeles Kings forward Brendn Lemieux scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 defeat, he skated by the Wild's bench on the way to celebrate with his teammates. Once he passed, he looked like he had seen a ghost.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been one of the luckier NHL teams this season when it comes to avoiding the injury bug. But everyone’s luck staying healthy runs out sometimes, and in the Leafs’ case, it ran out this past week. Toronto lost one of its biggest stars Friday when...
It's been a wild couple of games for CSKA Moscow in the KHL. On Monday, during a game against Dynamo Moscow, CSKA Moscow won their second straight victory in a unique way. But first, let's flashback to December 2nd when CSKA Moscow was facing off against Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. The game was tied at 0-0 after regulation and head coach/Hockey Hall of Famer Sergei Fedorov decided to pull his goalie roughly half-way through the overtime period. His team went on to win after former NHLer Mikhail Grigorenko fired the rebound home with 1:44 remaining in OT.
MONTREAL (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves and earned his 500th career win as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 Thursday night. As the clock reached zero, Blackhawks teammates rushed over to Fleury in celebration. “It was really special. I really thought people in Montreal hated me after all these years of […]
It's been a really tough season for Columbus Blue Jackets' forward Patrik Laine. It all came crashing down last month when his father, Harri, passed away unexpectedly. Harri was a huge figure in Patrik's life and pushed him to be a hockey player and his been there every step of the way.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Sebastian Aho had two goals and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Saturday night for their fourth consecutive win. Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Hurricanes, who improved to 12-3-1 on the road, and Frederik Andersen made 22 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had the only goal […]
To be completely fair in this piece, it’s important to note that the St. Louis Blues have dealt with tons of player absences throughout the season due to injury and COVID-19. They have weathered the storm and players have stepped up, but there is more that can be done, especially by the veteran players on this team.
