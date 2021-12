BILLINGS, Mont. — Helium prospecting is picking up in north-central Montana with Canadian companies expanding south after years of development in Saskatchewan and Alberta. Montana oil and gas records show at least two companies drilling wells in an area spanning Toole, Hill and Liberty counties. Developers say geological formations on the U.S. side of the border share similarities with areas in Canada, where helium development has become part of a larger plan for long-term economic development.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO