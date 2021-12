Kairosoft has another simulation title ready to launch on Switch; this time, it’s Beastie Bay DX, which tasks castaway players with surviving and thriving on a desolate island. The game will be available on December 2 for $12.00. Originally a mobile game, Beastie Bay DX will look to add features and content to help it stick the transition to console. Below, check out an old trailer for the mobile edition of the game, and then read on for some details on the Switch version.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO