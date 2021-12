IT is tough getting used to these long nights. A month ago, it was light until after 6 p.m. Now it is dark at 5. In three more weeks the sun will be going down at 4:45. This is the time of year when those who commute or even work 9-to-5 jobs never see the outside of their homes in daylight during the week. If you have outside chores, you better hope it doesn’t rain on the weekend or you won’t get them done till spring.

13 DAYS AGO