Keep checking back with retailers - both online and in stores - over the next few weeks, and you could be pleasantly surprised. "Typically retailers get multiple deliveries in throughout a holiday season, so even if something is sold out earlier in the season, there's always a chance that it could come back in stock in December," says Katherine Cullen , senior director of industry and consumer insights for the National Retail Federation.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO