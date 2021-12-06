The Luxe List: focusing on wellness during the holidays

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The holidays can add unwanted stress to our everyday lives. The preparation can sometimes take a toll on us and we forget one important thing: staying healthy. Registered Dietitian Danielle Morton shared staying fit for the holidays can improve the longevity and mortality rate of our...
If you have psoriatic arthritis (PsA), like me, or another autoimmune disease, you may be wondering how to maintain your festive spirit this holiday season while avoiding a flare. I know that, even as a dietitian, navigating around holiday foods can feel especially difficult. What dish has gluten in it?...
Many of us just celebrated Thanksgiving with family and friends. While this is a joyous time for many people, this can also be a hard time for others. Holidays can bring stress, anxiety and unresolved feelings, as well as worry in general. Fortunately, Lauren English, a licensed professional counselor and...
Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. It’s no coincidence that the triathlete’s off-season often coincides with the holidays. After all, it’s the perfect time for all those heavy holiday meals,...
With the holiday season in mind, in this article, I will draw attention to the highs, lows and difficulties around maintaining sobriety during this time of the year. Some individuals who are in recovery may battle with increased stress, loneliness, guilt and other negative emotions during this holiday season, that may lead to relapse. It is important to note, you are not alone.
During the holiday season, homes are often filled with beautiful decorations, seasonal plants, delicious food and visiting friends and family. Many of the traditional items that fill our homes can cause great harm to family pets. Dr. Lori White, veterinarian at Village Veterinary Clinic, sat down to talk about some of the dangers pets often encounter during the holidays.
The purpose of the walk is to get outside and explore the natural world to take advantage of hiking’s physical and mental health benefits. Open to everyone, but registration is required. Registration and other information such as COVID guidelines and directions can be found online.
Originally Posted On: https://awatfit.com/5-outdoor-holiday-workouts-to-keep-you-fit/. If the pandemic did one good thing for Americans, it’s getting them to start exercising. Believe it or not, exercise went up by 88% during quarantine, and hopefully, many of us are planning to keep it that way!. However, as we approach the holiday season, it’s...
One of the greatest pleasures of the holidays is enjoying traditional flavors of the season. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to indulge without discarding all your wellness goals. You can enjoy festive foods if you plan ahead for holiday events, and make dishes that aren’t loaded with carbs and sugar — but still satisfy your cravings.
When I look back on past holiday seasons, it's not the lavish parties and events I remember most, but the smaller moments spent with family and friends. Sometimes we’re exchanging gifts and other times we’re enjoying our favorite traditions together, making memories that we’ll keep forever. After all, the moments that make it into our metaphorical scrapbooks are the ones that live on long past the holidays.
NEW YORK (StudyFinds.org) – Three in five Americans dread going to family gatherings during the holidays. That’s according to a new survey of 2,000 Americans over the age of 21, all of whom typically attend large gatherings during the holiday season. Almost two-thirds of the poll (63%) agree that there’s always one family member who […]
Originally Posted On: https://munchkinpress.com/what-to-expect-during-your-pilates-teacher-training-program/. Would you love to make extra money and get fit while you’d it? Are you wondering how to become a Pilates teacher?. Pilates can help to improve flexibility, increase muscle tone, and improve your posture. It can also help with stress management and concentration. If you’re...
If you have experienced undesired weight gain in the last two years, you are not alone. COVID-19 has disrupted our routines (gym closures, stay-at-home orders) and added tremendous stress to our lives which has been hard on our waistlines.
