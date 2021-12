Lee University recently hosted “First-Generation Week” to celebrate first-generation college students and raise awareness about the challenges they face. “We want to empower, encourage, and celebrate the first-generation college students at Lee to continuing striving to be the first in their families to graduate from college,” said Dr. Kevin Ung, director of the McNair Scholars Program at Lee. “We want our students to know that they are not on this journey alone and they can lean on professors and administrators who traversed a similar journey before them.”

