Game-wrecking T.J. Watt worth every dollar for Steelers

The Minnesota Vikings’ defence denied the Pittsburgh Steelers a touchdown at the death to claim a thrilling 36-28 victory on Thursday night.After crawling back from a 29-point deficit late in the third quarter, it looked like the Steelers might pull off an incredible comeback when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger found Pat Freiermuth in the end zone as time expired.However, Freiermuth was sandwiched by multiple Vikings defenders and was unable to hang onto the ball, resigning the Steelers to their seventh loss of the season.THREE STRAIGHT TDs. 20 UNANSWERED POINTS.Here come the @Steelers. #HereWeGo📺: #PITvsMIN on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO📱: https://t.co/qPn4jI7cBS pic.twitter.com/sc3cfbVTme— NFL (@NFL)...
Comments / 0