The last few times I have flown out of Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) I have noticed a new Delta Sky Club DTW being built across from the main Sky Club. McNamara Terminal, where Delta is based, has always had 3 Sky Club lounges in concourse A. There was the main location located right in the center of the concourse, just after you clear security. Then there were two more at each end of the concourse. Basically everywhere the tram stops has a Delta lounge.

TRAVEL ・ 2 HOURS AGO