It's been two weeks since Tennessee closed a 7-5 regular season with a victory against Vanderbilt, but things have hardly slowed down for the Vols and first-year head coach Josh Heupel. The month of December has primarily been about recruiting in the run-in to next week's start of the Early Signing Period, but Tennessee also has started its bowl practices ahead of the Music City Bowl against Purdue in Nashville later this month. The Vols held a bowl practice on a stormy Saturday morning inside the Anderson Training Center, and Heupel met with the media upon its conclusion for his first availability since the Vanderbilt game.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO